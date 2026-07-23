Did Delhi Police Use Pellet Guns During The 20 July NEET Paper Leak Protest? What We Know

Delhi Police denied using pellet guns during the 20 July NEET paper leak protest at Jantar Mantar. Medical reports, eyewitness accounts and media investigations have raised questions. Here's what we know.

Delhi Police has categorically denied using pellet guns during the student protest held at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on 20 July.

However, accounts from injured protesters, medical reports and investigations by multiple news organisations have raised questions about that claim. While allegations continue to be debated, there is no official evidence in the public domain conclusively establishing that pellet guns were used during the protest.

Here's what is known so far.

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What Medical Reports Say About The Injuries

According to The Hindu, 19-year-old protester Sahil Lochab underwent surgery during which doctors reportedly removed multiple metallic pellets from his eye. His family told the newspaper that doctors informed them there was only a 1% chance of restoring vision in his right eye.

Another injured protester, Sheikh Irshad Mansoori, underwent surgery at Lady Hardinge Medical College, where doctors reportedly removed a metallic pellet lodged beneath his eye, according to media reports.

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What Injured Protesters And Media Reports Have Alleged

Outlook reported that one of its journalists sustained injuries from what it described as pellet-like projectiles while covering the protest.

According to ThePrint, Mansoori alleged that he saw a Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel in blue uniform aiming a weapon in his direction. Seconds later, he claimed pellets struck his face, neck and eyebrow.

The Wire reported that Mansoori was among the injured protesters whom Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda visited at Lady Hardinge Hospital following the protest.

Meanwhile, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das shared videos on social media alleging that injuries sustained by several protesters resembled pellet wounds.

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What Has Delhi Police Said?

Following the allegations, Delhi Police reiterated that no pellet guns were used during the 20 July protest.

The Rapid Action Force (RAF) was deployed alongside Delhi Police that day. As of publication, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), under which the RAF functions, has not issued a public statement specifically addressing the allegations.

At present, no official investigation or public evidence has conclusively established that pellet guns were used during the protest.

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What Are Pellet Guns?

Pellet guns are pump-action shotguns that fire multiple small metallic pellets in a single discharge. They have been used by security forces in India as a crowd-control measure.

Their use came under national scrutiny after they were deployed extensively in Jammu and Kashmir around 2010, where hundreds of people sustained serious injuries, including cases of permanent vision loss.

In 2016, the Supreme Court observed that pellet guns should be used with caution. In 2017, the Central government informed the Court that pellet guns were intended to be used only as a last resort for crowd control.

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Has Pellet Gun Use Been Confirmed?

No.

As of now, there is no official evidence in the public domain conclusively establishing that pellet guns were used during the 20 July NEET paper leak protest.

Delhi Police continues to deny using pellet guns. At the same time, medical reports, eyewitness accounts and multiple media investigations have documented injuries involving metallic pellets and pellet-like projectiles, leading to continuing public debate over what happened during the protest.

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TL;DR | News At A Glance

What happened?

Delhi Police denied using pellet guns during the 20 July NEET paper leak protest at Jantar Mantar, but injured protesters and multiple media reports have questioned that claim.

What evidence has emerged?

According to multiple media reports, injured protesters underwent surgeries in which metallic pellets were reportedly removed. Eyewitness accounts have also alleged the use of pellet-like projectiles.

What has Delhi Police said?

Delhi Police has repeatedly stated that pellet guns were not used during the protest.

Has pellet gun use been confirmed?

No. As of publication, there is no official evidence in the public domain conclusively establishing that pellet guns were used during the 20 July protest.