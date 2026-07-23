Sonam Wangchuk Ends 26-Day Hunger Strike After Talks With Centre; Photos & Videos From Medanta Hospital

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his 26-day hunger strike after meeting Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh. Here's what happened and what comes next in the NEET paper leak protest.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike on 24 July after meeting Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Wangchuk had been fasting since 28 June in support of students protesting the alleged NEET paper leak. He said he decided to end the fast after "long negotiations" with the Centre and appealed for the movement to remain peaceful.

The activist, whose health had deteriorated during the indefinite fast, broke it in the presence of JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh. Videos from the hospital showed Nadda offering Wangchuk the first sip of a drink to end the fast, while Jitendra Singh helped him sit up. His wife, Gitanjali Angmo, was by his side during the emotional moment.

Just now in the presence of Union Ministers Sh. JP Nadda, Dr. Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh I finally broke my fast after 26 days. Earlier 65 members of parliament from different political parties had visited or signed letters urging me to break… pic.twitter.com/RFCet7Oksy — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 23, 2026

Why Did Sonam Wangchuk End His Fast?

In a post on X, Wangchuk said he decided to end his fast after "long negotiations" with the government and because he wanted to prevent the movement from turning violent.

He also said that around 65 Members of Parliament from different political parties had either visited him or appealed to him to end the fast.

According to Wangchuk, the discussions with the Centre resulted in certain conditions being agreed upon, the details of which he said he would explain separately in a video.

Appeal For Peace

Even while ending his hunger strike, Wangchuk urged protesters to remain peaceful.

Hours before breaking his fast, he appealed to supporters not to allow "anti-social elements" to provoke violence, stressing that the movement had remained peaceful and should continue that way.

ALSO READ: Sonam Wangchuk's Father Also Went On Hunger Strike In 1984. Indira Gandhi Flew To Leh To Meet Him

Mr. Sonam Wangchuk has ended his fast after Union Ministers Shri JP Nadda and Shri Jitendra Singh met him at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, and assured him of the government's commitment to address the concerns.



Shri JP Nadda said:



“The government is positive on not registering… pic.twitter.com/lVSr83Af8y — BJP (@BJP4India) July 23, 2026

What Was The Protest About?

Wangchuk joined the student-led protest at Jantar Mantar on 28 June in support of demands for accountability over the alleged NEET paper leak and wider reforms in India's examination system.

The movement has also demanded stronger action against those responsible for examination irregularities and has called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

During the fast, Wangchuk was shifted from the protest site to Safdarjung Hospital before later being transferred to Medanta Hospital after legal proceedings concerning his medical care. Doctors had said he had lost around 11 kg during the hunger strike.

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Government Announces Fresh Measures

Wangchuk's decision came hours after the Centre announced a series of measures aimed at addressing concerns over examination paper leaks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Union Cabinet would consider a draft law proposing fast-track courts and stricter punishment for those involved in paper leak cases.

ALSO READ: Who Is Gitanjali J Angmo? Sonam Wangchuk's Wife And Educationist

The government also carried out a major reshuffle in the Ministry of Education, appointing Naresh Kumar Gangwar as Higher Education Secretary, while Vineet Joshi was moved to the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

Salman Khan Had Also Urged Wangchuk To End His Fast

A day before Wangchuk ended his hunger strike, actor Salman Khan appealed to him to call off the fast, saying the Prime Minister had already assured action against those responsible for the alleged paper leaks.

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In a social media post, Khan also asked students to return home and offered to send Wangchuk home-cooked food. Earlier, he had expressed support for students while urging that their movement should not be "hijacked politically".

The students are at top priority, educationally n security-wise, so they need not worry and have their parents worried for them. The Honorable Prime Minister has tweeted, and I am sure that he will take strict action against all those people who are responsible for this leak. So… pic.twitter.com/89Ykfs5r4k — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 23, 2026

Timeline: Sonam Wangchuk's 26-Day Hunger Strike

28 June: Wangchuk begins indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

July: Shifted to Safdarjung Hospital after health deteriorates.

Later: Delhi High Court allows transfer to Medanta Hospital.

24 July: Ends fast after meeting JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.

ALSO READ: Who Is Riya Ahir? Mumbai Woman Behind Viral NEET Paper Leak Protest Video

TL;DR | News At A Glance

Why did Sonam Wangchuk end his hunger strike?

Wangchuk said he ended the 26-day fast after "long negotiations" with the Centre and because he wanted to prevent the protest from turning violent.

ALSO READ: From 13 Days To 16 Years: Hunger Strikes That Changed India's Political History

How long was Sonam Wangchuk on a hunger strike?

He remained on an indefinite hunger strike for 26 days, beginning on 28 June before ending it on 24 July.

Where did Sonam Wangchuk end his fast?

He ended the fast at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where he had been shifted after his health deteriorated.