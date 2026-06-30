What Is Conscious Quitting? Why More Young Professionals Are Walking Away From Work

Conscious quitting is changing how Millennials and Gen Z approach work. Here's why more employees are choosing purpose over staying put.

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For years, the biggest workplace trend was learning how to survive your job. Hustle culture, burnout, long hours and constant pressure all pushed one idea: keep going.

Now that mindset is changing.

More young professionals are leaving jobs that feel exhausting or unfulfilling, even without another offer. It is less about quitting and more about not staying in roles that harm their wellbeing.

This is called conscious quitting, and it reflects how Millennials and Gen Z are redefining work, success and wellbeing.

What Is Conscious Quitting?

Unlike impulsive resignations, conscious quitting is planned.

It means leaving a job after carefully checking if it still fits your values, goals or mental health. People often save money, discuss it with family, or plan a career shift before resigning.

Experts describe it as choosing long-term wellbeing over staying in a role that no longer serves a purpose. For some, it means a better job. For others, a break, studies, or starting something new.

The idea has grown alongside hustle culture, burnout and the Great Resignation in the US, when millions of American workers left jobs after the Covid-19 pandemic due to burnout, changing priorities, and demands for better pay and flexibility.





So, Why Are Gen Z And Millennials Doing It?

The pandemic changed how people looked at work. Burnout, layoffs and remote work made many employees rethink what they wanted from their careers.

According to the Deloitte Global 2025 Gen Z and Millennial Survey, 89% of Gen Z and 92% of Millennials say having a sense of purpose is important to their job satisfaction and wellbeing.

Money still matters. But so do work-life balance, growth and respect.

So instead of asking, “Should I stay?”, many young professionals are asking, “Does this job still fit the life I want?”

If the answer is no, they are choosing to leave on their own terms.

What Does It Mean For Companies?

When employees consciously quit, organisations lose more than just one person.

Replacing skilled workers takes time and money. Recruitment costs rise. Existing teams have to absorb extra work until new hires arrive. Productivity can dip, especially when experienced employees leave.

Repeated resignations can also damage workplace morale.

That is why companies are paying closer attention to why employees leave, instead of only focusing on how to replace them.

Can Employers Stop It?

Not entirely. But they can reduce the reasons behind it.

Several companies have introduced measures aimed at improving employee retention. These include flexible work arrangements, hybrid offices, mental health support, wellness programmes, career development opportunities and regular feedback sessions.

Some organisations are also encouraging managers to have honest conversations about workload, career goals and burnout before employees reach a breaking point.

Experts argue that retention today depends less on perks and more on trust, transparency and opportunities for meaningful growth.

In other words, free snacks cannot fix a toxic workplace.

Is Conscious Quitting A Good Thing?

There is no simple answer.

Leaving a stable job without financial planning can create stress, especially during uncertain economic conditions. Career experts advise employees to build savings, assess job prospects and think through the decision carefully before resigning.

At the same time, staying in a role that consistently harms mental health or offers no future can also come at a cost.

Conscious quitting is not about rejecting work altogether. It is about being intentional about where, why and how you work.

For a generation redefining success beyond salaries and job titles, that shift may be one of the biggest workplace changes yet.