Who Is Riya Ahir? Mumbai Woman Behind Viral NEET Paper Leak Protest Video

Who is Riya Ahir? The Mumbai-based model and entrepreneur went viral after standing in front of a police van during the NEET paper leak protest linked to the alleged NEET UG 2026 paper leak.

A video from the NEET paper leak protest in Mumbai has put Riya Ahir in the spotlight after she was seen standing in front of a Mumbai Police van carrying detained protesters.

The video, linked to demonstrations over the alleged NEET UG 2026 paper leak, quickly spread across social media, with many users sharing clips of the moment and searching for the identity of the woman seen confronting the vehicle.

Speaking to NDTV after the incident, Ahir explained why she intervened and criticised the police action during the protest.

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Who Is Riya Ahir?

Riya Ahir is a 27-year-old Mumbai-based model, actor and entrepreneur.

According to reports, she is also associated with a clothing brand called Riyasat. Before the protest, Ahir was primarily known for her work in the entertainment and fashion industry rather than public activism.

She gained national attention after videos from the Mumbai NEET paper leak protest showed her stepping in front of a police van carrying detained protesters, making her one of the most recognisable faces of the demonstration.

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What Happened During The Mumbai NEET Paper Leak Protest?

The incident took place during a NEET paper leak protest in Mumbai, where demonstrators raised concerns over the alleged NEET UG 2026 paper leak and demanded accountability.

During the protest, police detained several participants and placed them inside a police van.

Videos from the scene showed Riya Ahir approaching the vehicle and standing in front of it as it prepared to leave. She questioned why the protesters were being detained and asked police officials about the action being taken against students and demonstrators.

The footage showed her remaining in front of the van while other protesters gathered around the vehicle. The clip soon became one of the most widely shared videos from the protest, sparking conversations online about both her actions and the larger issues raised during the demonstration.

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Why Did Riya Ahir Stand In Front Of The Police Van?

Speaking to NDTV after the incident, Ahir said she intervened after witnessing protesters being detained.

"The police aren't doing their job responsibly. If they won't be responsible, then we will take responsibility for our citizens," she said.

Referring to the police action against student protesters in Delhi, she added, "What they (Delhi Police) did with the students the day before yesterday was wrong."

Ahir said she wanted answers about why protesters were being detained and felt it was important to support the students participating in the demonstration.

She also clarified that she was not a NEET aspirant and had joined the protest in solidarity with students raising concerns about the examination.

According to Ahir, her actions were not planned. She said she reacted to what she witnessed at the protest site and decided to intervene.

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Why Is Riya Ahir Trending?

Riya Ahir is trending after videos of her standing in front of a Mumbai Police van during the NEET paper leak protest went viral across social media platforms.

The footage became one of the defining visuals of the protest, with users debating her actions, the police response and the broader concerns surrounding the alleged NEET UG 2026 paper leak.

Some social media users praised Ahir for questioning the detention of protesters, while others discussed the legal and safety implications of standing in front of a police vehicle during a public demonstration.

The viral video has also renewed attention on the larger student movement demanding transparency and accountability over the alleged examination paper leak.

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TL;DR | News At Glance

Who is Riya Ahir?

Riya Ahir is a 27-year-old Mumbai-based model, actor and entrepreneur who went viral after standing in front of a Mumbai Police van during the NEET paper leak protest.

Why is Riya Ahir trending?

She is trending because videos showing her standing in front of a police van carrying detained protesters were widely shared across social media.

Was Riya Ahir a NEET aspirant?

No. Ahir said she was not a NEET aspirant and had joined the protest in support of students raising concerns over the alleged NEET UG 2026 paper leak.

What was the NEET paper leak protest about?

The protest was linked to concerns over the alleged NEET UG 2026 paper leak, with demonstrators demanding accountability and greater transparency in the examination process.