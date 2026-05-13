Virat Kohli Likes German Model Instagram Post, Is The Algorithm Again?

Virat Kohli’s Instagram like on an influencer’s post sparks memes and clarification. The German model responds as old controversy resurfaces.

Virat Kohli’s social media activity rarely goes unnoticed.

Even a simple Instagram like can quickly turn into a full online discussion.

This is not the first time this has happened.

Earlier, a similar Instagram like went viral. Kohli later addressed it on his Instagram story and even posted an apology to Anushka Sharma to clear any misunderstanding. That moment set the tone for how closely his online activity is tracked.

Now, another Instagram interaction has brought the same kind of chatter back again, with users online quickly turning it into a trending topic.

What Actually Happened This Time

According to reports, Kohli’s Instagram account was seen liking a post shared by German influencer LizLaz, which quickly drew attention online. The like later disappeared, leading to screenshots and speculation across social media.

As highlighted by India Today, the incident sparked memes and jokes online, with users referring to past “algorithm” discussions around similar Instagram interactions.

The conversation stayed light, with users debating whether it was intentional engagement or simply a routine interaction that gained visibility due to Kohli’s large following.

The German Model’s Response

The post at the centre of the discussion featured German model LizLaz, who later responded after the incident went viral.

As reported by NDTV, she defended Kohli and said he did nothing wrong. She added that the attention around the like was being exaggerated. She also suggested the situation was overblown and not something serious.

Separately, Times of India reported that LizLaz said she received messages and pressure after the viral attention. This included claims that some journalists offered money for making negative statements about Kohli. She said she refused such offers and stood by her public statements.