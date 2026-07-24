Who Is Lovlina Borgohain? The Boxer Who Reached CWG 2026 Semi-Finals And Assured India A Medal Before Throwing A Punch

Know Lovlina Borgohain’s biography, family background, boxing career, medals and Commonwealth Games 2026 journey from Assam to global success.

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India had its first medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 before the opening ceremony even began.

The reason was Lovlina Borgohain.

The Assam boxer secured a direct entry into the women’s 75kg semi-finals, guaranteeing India a medal before stepping into the ring.

But her journey to this moment was not easy.

From Baromukhia village in Assam to becoming an Olympic medallist and World Champion, Lovlina’s story is about years of training, adapting to challenges and breaking barriers in Indian boxing.

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Who Is Lovlina Borgohain?

Lovlina Borgohain was born on 2 October 1997 in Baromukhia village in Assam’s Golaghat district.

She grew up with her parents, Tiken Borgohain and Mamoni Borgohain. She has two elder twin sisters, Licha and Lima, who trained in kickboxing.

Inspired by her sisters, Lovlina developed an interest in combat sports and later chose boxing as her career.

Her boxing talent was recognised during a Sports Authority of India (SAI) talent identification programme in Assam. She was selected for further training and later joined the SAI Training Centre in Guwahati, where she trained under coach Padum Chandra Bodo.

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Lovlina Borgohain’s Boxing Career And Major Achievements

Lovlina gradually built her reputation through strong performances at national and international competitions.

Her first major international success came in 2017 when she won a bronze medal at the Asian Championships.

She followed it with bronze medals at the 2018 and 2019 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships, establishing herself as one of India’s leading boxers.

Her performances helped her qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Lovlina competed in the women’s 69kg category and won a bronze medal. She became only the third Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal after Vijender Singh and MC Mary Kom.

After international boxing introduced new weight categories, Lovlina moved from the 69kg division to the 75kg category.

She adapted to the new challenge and continued performing at the highest level. In 2022, she won a bronze medal at the Asian Championships in the 75kg category.

Her biggest career milestone came in 2023 when she won the women’s 75kg title at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi, becoming a world champion.

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Lovlina Borgohain’s Challenges And Comeback

Lovlina’s career has involved constant changes and challenges.

After winning an Olympic medal, she had to adjust to a new weight category and compete against stronger opponents. Moving from 69kg to 75kg required changes in her training and strategy.

Her ability to adapt helped her continue competing at the highest level.

In 2024, Lovlina represented India at the Paris Olympics in the women’s 75kg category. She reached the quarter-finals but missed out on another Olympic medal.

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Lovlina Borgohain At Commonwealth Games 2026

Lovlina Borgohain is representing India in the women’s 75kg boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

She made history even before entering the ring after receiving a direct entry into the semi-finals.

The women’s 75kg category had only five boxers in the draw. As the top seed, Lovlina received a bye into the semi-finals. Under Commonwealth Games boxing rules, both losing semi-finalists received bronze medals, which assured her of India’s first medal at the Games.

The medal is also a personal milestone as it is Lovlina’s first Commonwealth Games medal.

She will now compete for a place in the final and aim to win her first Commonwealth Games gold medal.

Ahead of the Games, Lovlina was named India’s King’s Baton Relay bearer for the opening ceremony, while Olympic weightlifting champion Mirabai Chanu was chosen as India’s flag bearer.

From a village in Assam to the Olympic podium and World Championship glory, Lovlina Borgohain’s journey continues to inspire a new generation of Indian athletes.

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TL;DR | News At Glance

Who is Lovlina Borgohain?

Lovlina Borgohain is an Indian boxer from Assam who won an Olympic bronze medal at Tokyo 2020 and became a World Champion in 2023.

How did Lovlina Borgohain start boxing?

She developed an interest in combat sports after watching her twin sisters train in kickboxing and was later selected through an SAI talent identification programme.

What are Lovlina Borgohain’s biggest achievements?

She has won an Olympic bronze medal, a World Championships gold medal and multiple international medals.

Why is Lovlina Borgohain in the news during the Commonwealth Games 2026?

She became India’s first assured medallist after receiving a direct entry into the women’s 75kg semi-finals.

What is Lovlina Borgohain doing now?

She is competing in the women’s 75kg boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 and is aiming for a gold medal.

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