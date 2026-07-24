NEET Protest Timeline: From The Alleged Paper Leak To Sonam Wangchuk Ending His 26-Day Hunger Strike

A complete timeline of the NEET protest, from the alleged paper leak and exam cancellation to the re-exam, Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, Parliament march, PM Modi's announcement and the latest developments.

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What began as allegations of a paper leak in one of India's biggest entrance examinations has evolved into a nationwide movement demanding accountability, transparency and reforms in the country's examination system.

After the NEET-UG 2026 examination was held on 3 May, students questioned the integrity of the test following allegations that its question paper had been leaked. Days later, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the examination and the Centre handed the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), triggering protests across the country.

The movement gained further momentum when activist Sonam Wangchuk began an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in support of protesting students. His fast drew national attention to the issue, prompting court intervention, political responses and discussions between protest representatives and the Centre.

Here's a timeline of the key developments in the NEET protest.

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NEET Protest Timeline: Every Major Development

3 May: NEET-UG 2026 Conducted

Around 22 lakh candidates appeared for NEET-UG 2026.

Allegations of a question paper leak surfaced soon after the examination.

Students and parents demanded an investigation into the alleged irregularities.

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12 May: NEET-UG Cancelled

The NTA cancelled the examination following allegations of a paper leak.

The Centre handed the investigation to the CBI.

A nationwide re-examination was announced with enhanced security measures.

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Mid-May To June: Student Protests Begin

Students staged demonstrations in several cities, including Delhi.

Protesters demanded transparency, accountability and reforms in the examination system.

The issue expanded beyond the alleged paper leak to wider concerns about the credibility of competitive examinations.

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21 June: NEET Re-Exam Conducted

The re-examination was held across the country.

Authorities introduced stricter security measures, including transporting question papers using Indian Air Force aircraft.

Officials described it as one of the most tightly secured entrance examinations conducted in India.

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28 June: Sonam Wangchuk Begins Hunger Strike

Wangchuk began an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

He called for accountability in the alleged paper leak case and broader examination reforms.

Students and civil society groups joined the protest.

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Early July: Protest Gains Momentum

Wangchuk's health deteriorated as his fast continued.

More student organisations and Opposition leaders visited the protest site.

The movement gained nationwide attention through demonstrations and social media campaigns.

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16 July: Delhi High Court Intervenes

The Delhi High Court directed authorities to ensure Wangchuk received appropriate medical care.

The court said authorities should take all necessary steps to protect his health while following due process.

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16 July: Re-Exam Results Declared

The NTA announced the results of the re-examination.

Some candidates raised concerns over score discrepancies and the evaluation process.

Fresh protests emerged over transparency in the declaration of results.

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18 July: Wangchuk Hospitalised

Delhi Police shifted Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar to Medanta Hospital after his health deteriorated.

The move drew criticism from protest organisers and Opposition leaders.

Demonstrations continued despite his hospitalisation.

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20 July: 'Sansad Chalo' March

Thousands of protesters gathered in Delhi for a march towards Parliament.

Delhi Police stopped the march using barricades.

Clashes were reported and several protesters were detained.

Jantar Mantar remained the focal point of the protest movement.

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23 July: PM Modi Announces Measures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a series of measures aimed at tackling examination paper leaks, including:

Fast-track courts for paper leak cases.

A proposal for tougher anti-paper leak legislation.

Strict action against officials found guilty of negligence or wrongdoing.

Student leaders, however, said they would continue protesting until broader reforms and accountability measures were implemented.

24 July: Wangchuk Ends 26-Day Hunger Strike

Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike after meeting Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh .

The meeting opened a channel for dialogue between protest representatives and the Centre.

Student groups said demonstrations would continue until their demands were addressed.

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Why Did Wangchuk Join The Protest?

Wangchuk said his hunger strike was intended to support students demanding accountability in the alleged NEET paper leak case and to push for reforms that would strengthen the credibility of India's competitive examination system.

During his fast, he called for transparent investigations, institutional accountability and measures to prevent similar controversies in future examinations.

His 26-day hunger strike became one of the defining moments of the protest movement, drawing support from students, activists and Opposition leaders.

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What Are Students Demanding?

Student groups and protest organisers have raised several demands, including:

A transparent investigation into the alleged NEET paper leak.

Accountability for officials responsible for lapses.

Stronger safeguards to prevent future paper leaks.

Structural reforms to India's examination system.

Greater transparency in the conduct and evaluation of competitive examinations.

Some protest groups have also demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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What Has The Government Announced?

In response to the controversy, the Centre has:

Cancelled the original NEET-UG 2026 examination.

Handed the investigation to the CBI.

Conducted a nationwide re-examination with enhanced security measures.

Announced plans for fast-track courts to hear examination paper leak cases.

Proposed stronger legal provisions against paper leaks.

The government has said these measures are intended to restore confidence in the examination system.

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What Happens Next?

Although Wangchuk has ended his hunger strike after discussions with Union ministers, the broader NEET protest is not over.

Student organisations have said demonstrations will continue as they seek concrete action on their demands. Meanwhile, the CBI's investigation into the alleged paper leak is ongoing, while the Centre's proposed legal and institutional reforms are expected to remain under close public scrutiny.

With the investigation continuing and policy changes under discussion, the NEET protest remains one of the biggest education stories of 2026.

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TL;DR | News At Glance

Why are students protesting over NEET 2026?

Students allege that the integrity of the NEET-UG 2026 examination was compromised after claims of a paper leak. They are demanding accountability, transparency and reforms to India's examination system.

Why did the NEET-UG 2026 exam get cancelled?

The National Testing Agency cancelled the examination after allegations of a paper leak emerged. The Centre subsequently handed the investigation to the CBI and announced a nationwide re-examination.

Why did Sonam Wangchuk join the NEET protest?

Wangchuk joined the movement to support students seeking accountability in the alleged paper leak case and to advocate for reforms aimed at strengthening the credibility of competitive examinations.

Is the NEET protest over?

No. Although Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike on 24 July following talks with Union ministers, student organisations have said their protests will continue until their key demands are addressed.