Mr. Unique Voice AKA Nana Marfo on his tracheostomy
"Being paid a wage for someone who has a disability is the most significant game changer in that person's life." Nana Marfo has lived with a tracheostomy since birth. Today, he's fighting for disability rights in the workplace. 💪
25/05/2019 12:01
4 comments
Selina W.06/12/2019 23:37
That was a great interview very insighting and inspiring of your combats of day to day life and questions. Keep remaining strong and in your rights your doing a good job👍👏
Emily B.27/05/2019 16:10
Well done 👏
Tahnee-Missy T.26/05/2019 11:31
Well done Nana keep on shining 🙌🏽
Deborah O.25/05/2019 16:48
You're a blessing Nana. Keep pushing through, I see you flying higher. 🤗🔥🔥