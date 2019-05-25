back

Mr. Unique Voice AKA Nana Marfo on his tracheostomy

"Being paid a wage for someone who has a disability is the most significant game changer in that person's life." Nana Marfo has lived with a tracheostomy since birth. Today, he's fighting for disability rights in the workplace. 💪

25/05/2019 12:01

Brut Originals

4 comments

  • Selina W.
    06/12/2019 23:37

    That was a great interview very insighting and inspiring of your combats of day to day life and questions. Keep remaining strong and in your rights your doing a good job👍👏

  • Emily B.
    27/05/2019 16:10

    Well done 👏

  • Tahnee-Missy T.
    26/05/2019 11:31

    Well done Nana keep on shining 🙌🏽

  • Deborah O.
    25/05/2019 16:48

    You're a blessing Nana. Keep pushing through, I see you flying higher. 🤗🔥🔥