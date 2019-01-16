back

Periods in modern Britain

Period poverty, tampon taxes, menstrual blood as a protest tool… These are the times periods made history in the UK.

16/01/2019 18:06
  • 73.0k
  • 8

And even more

  1. Woman Attacked With Chilli Spray At Sabarimala

  2. Modern-day Witch Hunts in India

  3. Puducherry CM Makes Insensitive Remark On Transgender People

  4. Women Politicians Strike Back At Sexism

  5. Angel Investor From Silicon Valley Slams Modi Government

  6. India Makes The First Birth Control Drug For Men

4 comments

  • Una B.
    13/02/2019 17:33

    Every girl/ woman should be given a free moon cup. Good for the environment and no period poverty

  • Karen J.
    06/02/2019 08:29

    I donated all my sanitary towels after my hysterectomy well over 1000 packets

  • Georgia-Lynn R.
    19/01/2019 08:12

    Girlguiding UK has been doing a lot o tackle period poverty too, in fact at our unit we have a box of sanitary towels and tampons for any girl who may need them

  • Xiao H.
    18/01/2019 19:22

    So why should pads be free? 🤔