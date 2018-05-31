back
Brave cop saves Muslim man from mob attack
A police officer in North India is praised for defending a young man while he is attacked by an angry crowd. 👏
31/05/2018
- 90.1k
- 305
- 16
13 comments
Mia C.08/06/2018 19:26
Marry meee haha
Mark M.08/06/2018 11:42
This simple fact if this story is true shows that faith religion and beliefs do NOT unite us they divide us as a species
Gee C.08/06/2018 09:12
Silly Little( people) as the British would said in the film "Lawrence of Arabia " . Let them kill each other. ..coz they are very happy with what they Do.
Pete S.07/06/2018 10:57
Respect now let's get rid of religion & more on science & logic farther than imaginary entities in the sky.No wonder were screwed as a spieces.
Antonio B.06/06/2018 21:19
Salute police
Ashley J.06/06/2018 16:47
Respect
Ady G.04/06/2018 19:58
Respect to him 👊🏽
Andrea J.03/06/2018 16:28
Brave man.
Sukena B.02/06/2018 21:49
This officer is a hero 🙌🏽✊🏽
Chaudhry S.01/06/2018 03:54
Hindu terrorists....
Ahmed S.01/06/2018 02:22
Thank you 😊 police 👮♀️ officer.you are a real hero. we are human.why do fight I don’t understand.every one should respect each other religions.
Mikhail W.01/06/2018 00:28
يالشيطان المسيح غالب
Mikhail W.01/06/2018 00:25
https://youtu.be/FcimiaJyJU4