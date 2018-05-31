back

Brave cop saves Muslim man from mob attack

A police officer in North India is praised for defending a young man while he is attacked by an angry crowd. 👏

31/05/2018 16:46
13 comments

  • Mia C.
    08/06/2018 19:26

    Marry meee haha

  • Mark M.
    08/06/2018 11:42

    This simple fact if this story is true shows that faith religion and beliefs do NOT unite us they divide us as a species

  • Gee C.
    08/06/2018 09:12

    Silly Little( people) as the British would said in the film "Lawrence of Arabia " . Let them kill each other. ..coz they are very happy with what they Do.

  • Pete S.
    07/06/2018 10:57

    Respect now let's get rid of religion & more on science & logic farther than imaginary entities in the sky.No wonder were screwed as a spieces.

  • Antonio B.
    06/06/2018 21:19

    Salute police

  • Ashley J.
    06/06/2018 16:47

    Respect

  • Ady G.
    04/06/2018 19:58

    Respect to him 👊🏽

  • Andrea J.
    03/06/2018 16:28

    Brave man.

  • Sukena B.
    02/06/2018 21:49

    This officer is a hero 🙌🏽✊🏽

  • Chaudhry S.
    01/06/2018 03:54

    Hindu terrorists....

  • Ahmed S.
    01/06/2018 02:22

    Thank you 😊 police 👮‍♀️ officer.you are a real hero. we are human.why do fight I don’t understand.every one should respect each other religions.

  • Mikhail W.
    01/06/2018 00:28

    يالشيطان المسيح غالب

  • Mikhail W.
    01/06/2018 00:25

    https://youtu.be/FcimiaJyJU4