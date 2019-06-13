Decode: TV-license fees and WW2 veterans

WW2 veterans may have to pay for a TV license, but they only represent a tiny percentage of those who will really be affected. Here’s why.
16 comments
Angelique W.16/06/2019 09:32
Very disgusting .is not about the veterans but about all people over 75 which they make this world and future for us.why they should pay if they paid all they life tax. They deserve free TV as that's for most of them is the only contact with outside world.shame the way they are treated
Jonathan O.15/06/2019 21:56
Disgusting post. This suggests that all the outrage over the tv licenses is for nothing. You’re right in saying that the population goes far wider than veterans, and that is still true, but it means people fought tooth and nail for this generation in other ways. Why should they be any less important? Shame on you.
Scott J.15/06/2019 20:46
Don’t watch BBC don’t pay
Algirdas R.15/06/2019 20:06
F**** TV LICENCE!
Luke O.15/06/2019 19:48
Stupid TV tax.
Luke O.15/06/2019 19:47
Well that makes it OK then.
Karl J.15/06/2019 15:40
Funny they cant use this logic and breakdown when looking into their own failings isn't it. Population size Housing NHS for example. But to bully or justify ww2 vets getting charged then they suddenly have brains again.
Ryan M.15/06/2019 12:30
People are making a particular point about the veterains which is completely valid with even one vet getting charged for the propaganda machine. However, that i think this article is missing is the point that charging people over 75 for the BBC is a disgrace.
CJ W.15/06/2019 10:37
Theyve got to get it from somewhere. ALOT of people are "switching on" to the fact you do not legally need a licence to watch certain platfroms - net ficks ect. The bbc has no doubt seen revenue crash and thought " old folks dont know about amazon, netfliks, catch up ect" and decided to bill them.
Thomas M.15/06/2019 09:29
People were 15/16 joining the army In WW2 for d-day we’d basically accept anyone that would offer
Oli R.15/06/2019 08:49
So this is a pro bbc video.... i dont even watch the bbc and still have to pay, if i dont pay sky, amazon or netflix they revoke the service why cant bbc just do that???? Oh yea cus nobody will pay to watch their failing shows
Bill L.15/06/2019 06:31
Lock the BBC as a subscription service and see how long they last, mass produced litter from an organisation that supported and covered up for sexual predators.
Nick F.14/06/2019 22:40
Stupid video. Facebook targeting again.
Mike S.14/06/2019 22:29
But but but only a couple hundred are d day vets so it doesnt count. F*ck off. Seriously? This decision is disgusting. And so is this video. TV licence should be scrapped. End of.
Daniel P.14/06/2019 21:19
Still Duse not make it right for pensioners who have already paid in over there working life to have to pay in when they are no longer required to work
James P.14/06/2019 20:28
This video completely misses the point about the utterly outrageous decisions of the BBC to charge pensioners for a TV licence. Bearing in mind they've just renewed Gary Linekers pay packet to £1.75million a year and most TV programmes shown on the BBC are repeats!!!