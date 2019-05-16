back
Earth Overshoot Day came late this year
In 1961, Earth Overshoot Day in Europe took place on October 13th. This year, it took place five months sooner. Here is what the WWF is proposing to push it back where it belongs:
16/05/2019 14:32updated: 16/05/2019 17:29
- 104.1k
- 725
- 38
32 comments
Gee J.28/05/2019 14:38
Lol
Fabio V.26/05/2019 07:09
Paris agreement are not enough! Check the IPCC report 2018!
Manny S.26/05/2019 05:31
He say stupid things
ניעלס מ.26/05/2019 02:51
Useless video , time waster .
Abdellah B.26/05/2019 01:53
Nuclear energy!
Volodymyr S.25/05/2019 21:40
Maybe stop spending money on this advertising and make something useful instead.
Doru P.25/05/2019 21:16
From all the possible solutions we seem to foresee , it seems impossible for us to see that our self destruction and perhaps extinction might be the most real outcome . We just fantasize of the immortality of that which can only die .. Being human is an experience . It involves its unique characteristics and it is not forever .
Botișel E.25/05/2019 20:46
Nice video
Ovi T.25/05/2019 18:06
Romani.
Jeton K.25/05/2019 17:47
Does this guy really know what he’s talking about?
Arlind F.25/05/2019 16:37
At least the population of the world would't be as dumb as the Americans.
Georg J.25/05/2019 14:57
too many people.
Александър Г.25/05/2019 08:16
So ... the europeans have to die or to live like the people in Somalia or Yemen? Idiots.
Michal J.25/05/2019 07:08
This video is a joke.
Ovidiu R.25/05/2019 06:40
right.. and US, India and China are what? a magic solar park and wind farm? go F yourself
Corneliu S.25/05/2019 04:57
Oh, good. Send all non-European immigrants back home and no longer accept any non-European immigrants at all. Problem solved.
Vlăduţ L.24/05/2019 23:06
Can you stop blaming us again and again? 🤗😇 Don't like Europe? Leave Europe!
Bogdan N.24/05/2019 21:39
i can't believe some people are actually laughing at this...
Česťa K.24/05/2019 19:14
Why did they put for first few second warer cooling towers? Steam coming from them is not clean? 😁
Ivan G.24/05/2019 18:15
This one is clearly high..