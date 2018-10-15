back

Fracking starts in the UK

Protesters say it's a fracking shame but controversial gas extraction has now started in the UK. Here's the final ironic twist that delayed it by a day. 😞🌍

15/10/2018 17:03
  • 166.3k
  • 11

Politics

  1. The life of Karl Marx

  2. Robert Mugabe is dead

  3. Theresa May, Boris Johnson and the "glass cliff"

  4. The life of Arnold Schwarzenegger

  5. How much has ghost Brexit cost?

  6. The UK vs the Netherlands on floods

11 comments

  • Kayleigh R.
    18/10/2018 22:47

    this is what it is xxx

  • Syed T.
    18/10/2018 19:06

    You are doing excellent job

  • Michael B.
    18/10/2018 15:40

    What the hell is Nanny McPhee doing there at 0:44!!! 😞

  • Barry G.
    18/10/2018 15:39

    And the protest is going so well that they haven’t stopped a thing, they all need to piss off like the locals want them to

  • Declan C.
    18/10/2018 09:03

    Imagine instead of just standing there the protesters actually did something they would get somewhere

  • Aaron T.
    18/10/2018 08:29

    No one voted for this we said no but the government forced this on us.

  • Ralph P.
    17/10/2018 21:26

    Hope all the protesters are heating their homes with electricity this winter..... Not

  • Pablo D.
    17/10/2018 19:41

    I will say a prayer for ALMIGHTY EXPLOSION on Quadrilla ..FUCKING ASSWIPES ..

  • Alan B.
    17/10/2018 15:26

    Tory rap.feel the need.the need for greed.grasping bxsterds.

  • ဒိုင္နမို
    17/10/2018 10:26

    Gòod

  • علي م.
    16/10/2018 11:48

    تم