back

The life of Whitney Houston

8 years after her death, the Whitney Houston Hologram Tour has begun. This is the life of the Grammy-winning pop icon.

02/29/2020 1:03 PM
  • New

Pop Culture

  1. The life of Shakira

  2. The life of Whitney Houston

  3. Donald Trump attempts other languages

  4. #FBF: Rebecca Black discusses going viral

  5. How Joaquin Phoenix Prepared to Play the Joker

  6. "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood" Cast on How Hollywood is Changing

6 comments

  • Koo B.
    an hour

    ”Advocate for children”??

  • Carm M.
    an hour

    So beautiful

  • Lloyd L.
    an hour

    Should have been in prison

  • Lloyd L.
    an hour

    Nasty drug addict

  • Fajaryanto S.
    an hour

    My love is your love. Forever.

  • Noemi P.
    an hour

    We lost a Star now she shines up in the sky.