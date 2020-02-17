back

Tech companies sued for child cobalt mining deaths

Your smartphones, laptops, and electric cars are all powered with cobalt — but it's costing kids in Africa their lives. We spoke with a human rights attorney who is suing the big tech companies that allow this to happen.

02/17/2020 11:19 AM
15 comments

  • Bashir H.
    40 minutes

    Uganda should join Congo. Congolese should have good education must learn English...

  • Shwetang S.
    an hour

    It’s Coltan and not Cobalt

  • Jimmy H.
    an hour

    How can we change this? -Aud

  • Doodlu M.
    2 hours

    Many people are born to make changes in a bad way to humanity,while Some are born to bring changes in human beings for a good cause also. Lets support the "Some" to bring good life to the miners at Congo and their childrens.

  • Ionut C.
    2 hours

    It's not the blame of the consumer , its the blame of the company's , of the authoritys in that country, of the coruption that thy don't stop this and pretend it's not happening!

  • Julett C.
    2 hours

    Man's cruelty to his fellowman is horrific. Woe to you, rich men in the society; your gold and silver are corrupted with the blood, sweat and tears of the poor labourers you hire with little or no compensation or protection. Your riches will burn you like fire.

  • Xiong M.
    2 hours

    yet US citizen say they work hard for $15 per hour but in other country they work hard for $2-$5 per hour

  • Meylin C.
    2 hours

    Triste las injusticias del mundo.

  • Martin M.
    2 hours

    Sad reading, first it was diamonds now cobalt. I hope they get justice.

  • Ivaylo D.
    3 hours

    This is a great article, but what can a consumer do to help the situation? Stop buying phones? That will never happen. All these companies will do as they wish as long as there is demand for their products. There isn’t even a good program that I am aware of, where u can take your old phone to be recycled?

  • Adam W.
    3 hours

    Oh don't forget the child support scam debtors prison has been outlawed for a long time punishable by treason so everybody that has a family court judge or child support officer in their own family you are also guilty of treason

  • Adam W.
    3 hours

    Every single United States citizen who allowed corrupt judges incentivize kidnapping in family courts narcissistic child-abusing domestic terrorist using taxpayer money to fund sex trafficking and the degradation of the American male focus.on problems on our soil first why don't you do that

  • Nicky B.
    3 hours

    So go tell Greta about it...

  • Legna R.
    3 hours

    Deymmm shame

  • Ogbe A.
    4 hours

    They won’t do anything about this , what a shame