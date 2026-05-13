Anil Kochhar, Indian-origin philanthropist, paid off education loans of 176 US graduates in North Carolina, easing student debt burden.

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For many young people today, graduation does not feel like a finish line. It feels like the start of repayments.

Education loans often follow students for years after college ends, shaping job choices, delaying savings, and adding pressure during early career stages.

While scholarships and aid exist, many still rely heavily on loans.

India’s education loan book has crossed Rs. 1 lakh crore, according to RBI banking data. Behind that number are thousands of young graduates stepping into jobs already tied to repayment schedules, monthly EMIs, and long financial commitments.

Against this reality, the North Carolina University saw a rare moment of relief.

An Indian-origin philanthropist, Anil Kochhar, stepped in and cleared their education loans in full.

Who Is Anil Kochhar?

Anil Kochhar is an Indian-origin philanthropist and businessman based in the United States.

He works in investment and real estate-linked ventures.

He is also involved in education-focused philanthropy aimed at reducing student financial pressure.

His family background traces to North Carolina State University through his father, Prakash Chand Kochhar, who came from Punjab in 1946 to study textile manufacturing and later built a career in the US textile industry.

Anil’s current work focuses on business and giving back, especially in education and student support.

What Happened At The North Carolina Graduation?

The moment unfolded at a graduation ceremony at the University of North Carolina Charlotte.

What students expected to be a standard commencement event quickly changed when Anil announced that he would pay off the education loans of all 176 graduating students present.

The announcement was not just symbolic. Reports confirm that the financial commitment covered outstanding student debt for the entire group of graduates who were part of the programme.

For many students, the news came as a shock during what was already an emotional day. A milestone moment suddenly became a financial reset.

Why Did He Do It?

Anil said during the commencement that graduates should leave with “greater freedom to pursue your goals, take risks and build the lives you’ve worked so hard to achieve,” and should not have their early careers shaped by education debt.

He added that the gift was made in honour of his father, Prakash Chand Kochhar, whose journey from India to the US for higher studies shaped the family’s education legacy.

Kochhar also described the contribution as a gift from him and his wife, aimed at giving students immediate financial relief as they step into their next chapter.

What It Means For The Students

For the 176 graduates, the impact goes beyond numbers.

Education loans often influence:

Job selection, pushing students toward higher-paying roles instead of passion-driven careers

Post-graduation plans, including higher studies or entrepreneurship

Financial stability in the first years of adulthood

With their loans cleared, these graduates now step into their careers without repayment pressure hanging over them.

It also sets a strong psychological shift. Graduation is no longer followed by debt reminders, but by financial freedom at the start of adult life.