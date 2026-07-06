Who Is Akanksha Chamola? Gaurav Khanna's Wife Opens Up About Being Bisexual

Akanksha Chamola opened up about being bisexual on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa after fellow contestant Shreya Kalra revealed one of her secrets.

Actor Akanksha Chamola, the estranged wife of television actor Gaurav Khanna, has opened up about being bisexual on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. During the reality show, she said, "I was bisexual before marriage. I have had some relationships with girls. While they haven't been intimate, I have been in a relationship with a few females. I like women; it is my safe space." The revelation came after fellow contestant Shreya Kalra disclosed one of Akanksha's personal secrets during the show.

Who Is Akanksha Chamola

Akanksha Chamola is an Indian television actor who has worked in Hindi television for over a decade. She is known for playing Parineeta "Pari" Maheshwari in Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, appearing in Bhootu, and portraying Manisha in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. She married Gaurav Khanna in 2016.

Akanksha recently made headlines after revealing on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa that she and Gaurav are getting divorced. She said the couple have been living separately for the past year and mutually decided to end their marriage.

ALSO WATCH: Akanksha Chamola on "not having kids"

Who Is Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna is one of Hindi television's most recognisable actors. He began his career with shows including Bhabhi and Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, before gaining recognition with Meri Doli Tere Angana, Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam and CID.

He rose to nationwide fame after playing Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa, one of Indian television's most popular dramas. More recently, he won Celebrity MasterChef India and appeared on Bigg Boss, further expanding his popularity.

ALSO READ: Gaurav Khanna And Akanksha Chamola: From Love At First Sight To Divorce Announcement

What Happened On Lock Upp

Every contestant on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has three personal secrets that act as lifelines in the game. If another contestant reveals one of those secrets, the participant must either acknowledge it publicly or lose that lifeline.

ALSO WATCH: How Did Gaurav and Akanksha's Love Story Change Over the Years?

During the Judgement Day segment, Shreya Kalra revealed that Akanksha's secret was that she is bisexual. Akanksha later confirmed it was one of her secrets but said Shreya had overheard the information backstage rather than hearing it directly from her.

What Akanksha Chamola Said

Explaining her sexuality on the show, Akanksha said she had relationships with women before her marriage.

She said, "I was bisexual before marriage. I have had some relationships with girls. While they haven't been intimate, I have been in a relationship with a few females. I like women; it is my safe space."

She added that she feels comfortable around women and enjoys "that feminine energy".

Why She Was Upset

After returning to the house, Akanksha confronted Shreya Kalra and accused her of revealing something that had been discussed backstage.

She said, "The secret you shared about me was not even shared with you; it was discussed backstage. You overheard it and were not a part of that conversation. Don't trust this woman. She can go to any extent to hurt you."

Akanksha later broke down and said the issue was not about losing a lifeline but about someone using a private backstage conversation in the game. Fellow contestants Shivangi Joshi and Harshad also criticised Shreya's actions during the episode.

Akanksha Recently Announced Her Divorce

The revelation comes days after Akanksha announced on the premiere episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa that she and Gaurav Khanna are getting divorced after living separately for about a year.

She said the decision was mutual and that they remain on good terms despite choosing different paths for the future. Akanksha also said their differing views on having children contributed to their decision to separate.

Gaurav later reacted to the announcement, saying he would continue to support Akanksha and wished her well on the show.