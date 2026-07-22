MrBeast Marries Thea Booysen: Who Is His Gamer Wife Known As MrsBeast?

Who is Thea Booysen? Know about MrBeast’s wife, her gaming career, education, book, and how Jimmy Donaldson and Thea met.

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When Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, shared pictures from his wedding, attention quickly shifted to Thea Booysen.

The couple got married in a private ceremony on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands.

While the wedding brought her more public attention, Thea had already built her own career as a gamer, Twitch streamer, esports commentator and author

Her journey spans gaming, digital media, psychology and writing.

Who Is Thea Booysen?

Thea Booysen is a South African content creator known online as “TheaBeasty”.

She built her online presence through gaming videos, live streams and esports-related content.

Thea started streaming in 2016 and created content around games including The Witcher 3 and Gwent. She later became known for esports commentary and gaming content creation.

Before marrying MrBeast, Booysen had already established herself as a gaming creator, Twitch streamer and esports commentator.

From Gaming Streams To Academic Research

Thea Booysen studied law and psychology at Stellenbosch University in South Africa.

She later completed a master’s degree in Human Cognitive Neuropsychology at the University of Edinburgh.

Along with gaming, Thea developed an interest in writing. Her debut novel, The Marked Children, was published in 2022.

The book marked her entry into fiction writing alongside her online content career.

How Did Thea Booysen Meet MrBeast?

Thea Booysen and MrBeast first met in 2022 when Jimmy Donaldson visited South Africa.

The two were introduced through a mutual friend during dinner. They connected over shared interests, including gaming, content creation and their curiosity about learning.

The couple continued their relationship while managing their professional commitments in different countries.

For much of their relationship, the couple managed a long-distance relationship while balancing their careers in different countries. Thea later relocated to the United States.

On Christmas Day 2024, MrBeast proposed to Thea Booysen. The couple later announced their wedding plans.

Inside MrBeast And Thea Booysen’s Wedding

MrBeast and Thea Booysen married in a private ceremony on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands.

The wedding was attended by around 70 guests, including close friends and family members.

After the ceremony, MrBeast shared wedding pictures and referred to Thea as “MrsBeast”.

The wedding increased interest in Thea’s personal life, but her career in gaming, writing and digital content had already developed before her relationship with MrBeast.

TL;DR | News At Glance

Who is Thea Booysen?

Thea Booysen is a South African gamer, content creator, esports commentator and author known online as TheaBeasty.

What is Thea Booysen known for?

She is known for gaming streams, esports-related work and her book The Marked Children.

What did Thea Booysen study?

She studied law and psychology at Stellenbosch University and completed a master’s degree in Human Cognitive Neuropsychology at the University of Edinburgh.

How did Thea Booysen meet MrBeast?

Thea met Jimmy Donaldson in 2022 during his visit to South Africa through a mutual friend.

Why is Thea Booysen trending?

She is trending after marrying MrBeast in a private wedding ceremony on Necker Island.