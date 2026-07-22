Who Is Panshul Bansal? NEET AIR 2 Explains Why He Skipped The CJP Protest

Who is Panshul Bansal? Meet the NEET UG 2026 AIR 2 holder who explained why he chose to study instead of joining the CJP protests after the paper leak controversy.

"Why should I go to the protest? Instead, I could be studying at home and improving my skills and improving my score."

That statement by NEET UG 2026 All India Rank (AIR) 2 holder Panshul Bansal has drawn attention amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests over the alleged NEET paper leak. While students gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to demand accountability, Bansal said he chose to prepare for the re-examination instead.

So, who is Panshul Bansal, and why is he in the news?

Follow us for all live updates

Who Is Panshul Bansal?

Panshul Bansal is a 17-year-old student from Haryana who secured All India Rank 2 in the NEET UG 2026 re-examination with 715 out of 720 marks and a 99.9999 percentile. He scored the same marks as AIR 1 Aryan Gupta but was placed second under the National Testing Agency's tie-breaking criteria.

He studied at KR Mangalam World School in Greater Kailash, New Delhi. According to The Indian Express, he scored 94% in his Class 12 board examinations while preparing for NEET.

His father is a businessman and his mother is a company secretary.

ALSO READ: Who Is Dharmendra Pradhan? India's Education Minister Facing Resignation Demands

Why Is Panshul Bansal Trending?

Panshul Bansal is trending after his interview with NDTV, in which he explained why he did not participate in the CJP protests following the cancellation of the original NEET UG 2026 examination.

Bansal said he viewed the re-examination as an opportunity to improve his performance rather than spend time protesting. His comments came as demonstrations over the alleged paper leak continued in Delhi.

ALSO READ: Inside Abhijit Dipke's Cockroach Janata Party Protest

What Did Panshul Bansal Say About The CJP Protest?

Speaking to NDTV, Bansal said he decided to continue preparing for the re-examination instead of joining the protests.

"I thought, why should I go to the protest? Instead, I could be studying at home and improving my skills and improving my score," he said.

He also said that the cancellation of the original examination initially left him disappointed, but he soon decided to use the additional preparation time to improve his performance.

Bansal revealed that he had scored around 706 marks in the original examination before improving to 715 in the re-examination.

ALSO READ: "I Don't Have The Strength To Take NEET Again": How The NEET Paper Leak Changed Millions Of Futures

How Did Panshul Bansal Prepare For NEET?

According to interviews given after the results, Bansal studied for around six to seven hours every day and focused on NCERT textbooks, coaching material, revision and previous years' question papers.

He also said he maintained a regular study schedule throughout the additional preparation period and used mock tests to improve accuracy and time management.

According to The Indian Express, he also continued playing video games in moderation during his preparation.

ALSO WATCH: 23-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide

What Does Panshul Bansal Want To Do Next?

Bansal has said he hopes to study at AIIMS Delhi and pursue a career in surgery.

ALSO READ: Dehradun NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide, Leaves Heartbreaking Note for Parents

TL;DR | News At Glance

Who is Panshul Bansal?

Panshul Bansal is the NEET UG 2026 All India Rank 2 holder from Haryana. He scored 715 out of 720 marks in the re-examination.

Why is Panshul Bansal trending?

He is trending after explaining in an NDTV interview why he chose to continue studying instead of joining the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests over the alleged NEET paper leak.

What did Panshul Bansal say about the CJP protest?

He said he believed his time was better spent preparing for the re-examination and improving his score than participating in the protests.

What was Panshul Bansal's NEET score?

He scored 715 out of 720 marks and secured AIR 2 in the NEET UG 2026 re-examination.

Which school did Panshul Bansal study at?

He studied at KR Mangalam World School, Greater Kailash, New Delhi.

What does Panshul Bansal want to study?

He has said he hopes to study at AIIMS Delhi and specialise in surgery.