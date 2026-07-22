Before Becoming Education Minister, Did Dharmendra Pradhan Join A Paper Leak Protest In 1997?

Dharmendra Pradhan protested an alleged paper leak in 1997 as an ABVP leader. Here's what happened and why it is linked to the NEET-UG 2026 controversy.

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Old photographs of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan participating in a student protest in Odisha in 1997 have resurfaced amid the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy.

The incident was documented in a 2021 profile published by The Indian Express.

Here is what happened in 1997, why Dharmendra Pradhan was part of the protest, and how the incident is being linked to the ongoing NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy.

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What Happened In 1997?

According to reports based on the 2021 The Indian Express profile, the protest took place in Odisha in 1997 after an alleged paper leak in a state-level competitive examination.

At the time, Dharmendra Pradhan was the National Secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student organisation. He joined protests demanding action over the alleged leak and accountability from the Odisha government.

The protesters demanded an investigation into the alleged paper leak and action against those responsible.

ALSO READ: Who Is Dharmendra Pradhan? India's Education Minister Facing Resignation Demands

Protest Outside Odisha Secretariat

One of the demonstrations was held outside the Odisha Secretariat in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, around 1,500 students participated in the protest. Police later used a lathi charge to disperse the protesters.

According to reports, Dharmendra Pradhan was among those injured during the police action and suffered fractures.

The photographs from the protest have now resurfaced during the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy.

ALSO WATCH: Education Minister Responded to NEET Concerns After Cockroach Janta Party Protest

Why Was Dharmendra Pradhan Part Of The Protest?

In 1997, Dharmendra Pradhan was a student leader and held the position of National Secretary of ABVP.

He participated in the demonstration as part of the student movement against the alleged examination paper leak. The protest was directed at the Odisha government and focused on demands for action and accountability.

At the time, Pradhan was not holding any government position.

ALSO READ: Inside Abhijit Dipke's Cockroach Janata Party Protest

How Is The 1997 Protest Linked To The NEET-UG 2026 Case?

The 1997 protest is being discussed again because of the ongoing NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.

In 2026, the alleged leak of the medical entrance examination led to investigations, arrests and a re-examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Student groups and political parties have protested over the issue and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has organised protests over the NEET-UG issue, has also included Pradhan's resignation among its demands.

ALSO READ: Dehradun NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide, Leaves Heartbreaking Note for Parents

Why Are The 1997 Photos Being Shared?

The photographs show Dharmendra Pradhan participating in a student protest against an alleged paper leak in Odisha in 1997.

They have resurfaced because they show the current Union Education Minister protesting against an alleged paper leak nearly three decades before facing criticism over the NEET-UG 2026 controversy.

ALSO READ: "I Don't Have The Strength To Take NEET Again": How The NEET Paper Leak Changed Millions Of Futures

TL;DR | News At Glance

Did Dharmendra Pradhan protest a paper leak in 1997?

Yes. As the National Secretary of ABVP, Dharmendra Pradhan participated in a student protest in Odisha over an alleged paper leak in a state-level competitive examination.

Why did Dharmendra Pradhan join the protest?

He joined the protest as a student leader demanding an investigation into the alleged paper leak and action against those responsible.

What happened during the 1997 protest?

Around 1,500 students protested outside the Odisha Secretariat in Bhubaneswar. According to reports, police carried out a lathi charge and Dharmendra Pradhan was among those injured.

Why are the 1997 photos going viral?

The photographs have resurfaced during the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy, with critics drawing attention to Pradhan's role in the 1997 student protest.

What is the connection to the NEET-UG 2026 controversy?

The old photographs are being shared as Dharmendra Pradhan faces criticism and demands for his resignation over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy.