When Is the iPhone 18 Launching? Expected Date, Price, Features and Everything Reported So Far

Apple has not announced the iPhone 18 yet. Here's what reports and analysts say about the expected launch date, price, features and more.

Apple has not officially announced the iPhone 18 series. However, based on Apple's previous launch schedule and reports from industry analysts and publications that closely track the company's supply chain, the next-generation iPhone lineup is widely expected to be unveiled in September 2026.

Apple has not confirmed the launch date, pricing or specifications. Here's what reports suggest so far, and what remains unconfirmed.

When is the iPhone 18 expected to launch?

Apple has not confirmed a launch date for the iPhone 18 series.

However, Apple has traditionally unveiled its flagship iPhones during a September launch event. Based on that pattern, several industry analysts expect the iPhone 18 lineup to be announced in September 2026, although the exact date remains unknown.

Some reports have also suggested Apple could adopt a staggered release schedule this year, with the iPhone 18 Pro models launching first and the standard iPhone 18 arriving at a later date. Apple has not confirmed these reports.

How much could the iPhone 18 cost?

Apple has not announced pricing for the iPhone 18 lineup.

Several reports have suggested that the Pro models could cost more than the current generation, citing rising component costs and expected hardware upgrades. However, estimates vary and Apple has not confirmed whether prices will increase.

For reference, the iPhone 17 series launched in India at:

iPhone 17 Pro: Rs 1,34,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Rs 1,49,900

Whether Apple raises prices for the iPhone 18 lineup will only be known once the company officially unveils the devices.

What features are expected?

None of the following features have been confirmed by Apple. They are based on reports from industry analysts and publications that track Apple's supply chain.

A20 Pro chip

Multiple reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro models could feature Apple's next-generation A20 Pro processor, which is expected to be built on a 2nm manufacturing process. If accurate, the chip could deliver better performance and improved power efficiency than the current generation.

Camera upgrades

Reports have suggested Apple may introduce a variable-aperture main camera on the Pro models, allowing users greater control over depth-of-field effects.

Some reports have also pointed to a redesigned Camera Control button, although Apple has not confirmed any hardware changes.

Better battery life

Several reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature a slightly thicker design to accommodate a larger battery. Combined with a more efficient modem, this could improve battery life. Apple has not confirmed these reports.

Smaller Dynamic Island

According to multiple reports, Apple may reduce the size of the Dynamic Island on the Pro models. The company has not commented on these claims.

Connectivity improvements

Reports have also suggested Apple could introduce an upgraded in-house modem with improved 5G performance and satellite connectivity on some models. Apple has not confirmed these features.

Will there be new colours?

Apple has not announced any colour options for the iPhone 18 lineup.

Some reports have suggested the company could introduce new finishes for the Pro models. However, there is currently no official information about the available colour options.