CJP Protest Vs Congress Protest: What's The Difference?

The CJP and Congress have both protested over the NEET controversy. Here's how the two protests differ, what they have in common and whether they are connected.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the Congress have both staged protests over alleged examination irregularities, the NEET 2026 controversy and India's education system, with both demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

While several of their demands overlap, the two protests are separate in their leadership, organisation and approach.

The CJP emerged as a youth-led citizens' movement and organised a nationwide campaign over alleged examination irregularities and education reforms. The Congress, meanwhile, launched its own political protest after the CJP's Parliament march, saying it was standing with students and demanding accountability from the government.

Here is how the two protests differ, what they have in common and whether they are connected.

What Is The CJP Protest?

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is a youth-led citizens' movement founded by political communications strategist Abhijeet Dipke.

The movement began in May 2026 after Chief Justice Surya Kant, during a court hearing, referred to people with "fake and bogus degrees" entering journalism and activism as "cockroaches" and "parasites". Supporters later adopted the word "cockroach" as the name of their movement.

Initially launched as an online campaign, the CJP gained national attention during the controversy surrounding the NEET 2026 examination following allegations of examination irregularities, including a possible paper leak.



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Since then, the movement has organised demonstrations seeking reforms to India's education and examination systems, greater accountability over alleged examination irregularities and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

On 20 July 2026, the CJP organised its "Chalo Sansad" march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament.

Delhi Police stopped the march before it reached Parliament. According to the police, protesters violated prohibitory orders, turned violent and injured police personnel. The CJP, however, alleged that police used tear gas and excessive force against peaceful demonstrators. Several protesters were detained and injuries were reported among both protesters and police personnel.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk later joined the movement through a hunger strike in solidarity with its demands.

What Is The Congress Protest?

On 21 July 2026, a day after the CJP's Parliament march, the Congress organised a separate protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in New Delhi.

The protest was led by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

According to the Congress, it demanded:

The resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

A discussion in Parliament on alleged paper leaks and education reforms.

A statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament.

An apology to students over the police action during the CJP protest.

The Congress had also been raising concerns over alleged examination irregularities before the CJP's Parliament march. Rahul Gandhi had visited students in Kota in June, met students again in Dehradun, repeatedly questioned the government's handling of the issue and demanded accountability over India's education and examination system.

After the police action against CJP protesters on 20 July, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited injured students at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The following day, the Congress organised a separate protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, saying it was standing with students while reiterating demands it had already been raising over alleged examination irregularities and education reforms.

During the protest, Rahul Gandhi urged people to join the demonstration, saying that "an attack on students is an attack on every Indian family" and accused the government of failing students.

Delhi Police later detained Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and several other opposition leaders outside the Prime Minister's residence.

Meanwhile, the CJP continued its agitation at Jantar Mantar despite heavy security and rain. Several opposition leaders, including NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, visited the protest site to express solidarity with the movement.

On the same day, the Delhi High Court allowed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to be shifted from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital after a petition filed by his wife. Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike in support of the CJP's demands.

While the CJP has continued its demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, the Congress has said it will pursue the issue both on the streets and inside Parliament.

Are The CJP And Congress Connected?

The CJP and the Congress are separate organisations.

The CJP has organised its protests independently as a youth-led citizens' movement. The Congress, on the other hand, is a political party that launched its own protest after the police action during the CJP's Parliament march.

Although the two groups have organised separate protests, Congress has publicly expressed solidarity with the CJP movement following the police action on protesters. At the same time, the party has maintained that it had begun raising concerns over alleged examination irregularities before the CJP's Parliament march.

The Congress has maintained that it had been raising concerns over alleged examination irregularities before the CJP protests gained momentum. Following the Parliament march, however, it escalated its campaign by organising its own demonstration outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.

There has been no announcement that the Congress protest was organised by, affiliated with or coordinated with the CJP. The two protests have remained separate, even though they share several demands.

What Do Both Protests Have In Common?

Despite being organised separately, the two protests have several overlapping demands.

Both have called for:

The resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Greater accountability over alleged examination irregularities.

Reforms to India's education and examination system.

Justice and accountability for students affected by the alleged examination irregularities.

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Both have also criticised the police action during the CJP's Parliament march, although they have done so through separate demonstrations.

While the CJP continues its agitation at Jantar Mantar, the Congress has said it will continue raising the issue inside Parliament as well as through public protests.

TL;DR | News At Glance

What is the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)?

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is a youth-led citizens' movement founded by political communications strategist Abhijeet Dipke. It campaigns for education reforms and accountability over alleged examination irregularities.

Why is it called the Cockroach Janta Party?

The movement adopted the name after Chief Justice Surya Kant referred to people with "fake and bogus degrees" entering journalism and activism as "cockroaches" and "parasites" during a court hearing in May 2026.

Are the CJP and Congress the same organisation?

No. The CJP is an independent citizens' movement, while the Congress is a political party. They organised separate protests, although they have raised similar demands.

Why did Congress organise a separate protest?

Congress said it wanted to press for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, seek a discussion in Parliament on alleged paper leaks and education reforms, and demand an apology to students over the police action during the CJP protest.

Where are the protests taking place?

The CJP has continued its demonstrations at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, while the Congress protest was held outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg.