Who Is Actor Yash? KGF Star Playing Ravana In Ramayana

Who is Yash? Here's everything to know about the KGF star playing Ravana in Ramayana, including his career, biggest films and upcoming projects.

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Yash is set to play Ravana in Ramayana, adding another major role to his career after becoming a pan-India star with the KGF franchise.

The Kannada actor, whose real name is Naveen Kumar Gowda, rose from regional cinema to become one of India's biggest film stars. Alongside Ramayana, he is also working on Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

Here's a look at Yash's journey, his biggest films and how he became one of Indian cinema's most recognised actors.

Who Is Yash?

Born as Naveen Kumar Gowda in Karnataka, Yash began his career in Kannada television before moving to films.

He made his acting debut with Jambada Hudugi (2007) and gained wider recognition with Moggina Manasu (2008). Over the next few years, films including Googly (2013), Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari (2014) and Masterpiece (2015) established him as one of Kannada cinema's leading actors.

Before gaining nationwide recognition, Yash had already built a strong fan following through commercially successful Kannada films.

How KGF Changed Yash's Career

Yash's biggest breakthrough came with KGF: Chapter 1 in 2018.

Playing Rocky, a young man who rises from poverty to power in the Kolar Gold Fields, Yash became a familiar face across India as the film was released in multiple languages.

The success continued with KGF: Chapter 2 in 2022, which became one of the highest-grossing Indian films and further expanded his popularity beyond Kannada cinema.

Following the success of KGF, Yash took time before announcing new projects, choosing to focus on large-scale productions.

Yash's Role In Ramayana

Yash will play Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

Apart from acting in the film, Yash is also attached as a co-producer.

Speaking about the project, the actor has said that the story remains the central focus of the film and has praised his co-stars for their commitment to their roles.

Ravana is one of the central characters in the Ramayana and has been portrayed by several actors across film and television adaptations. With Ramayana, Yash takes on one of the most recognised roles of his career, marking a shift from action-led characters like Rocky to a mythological antagonist.

What Are Yash's Upcoming Movies?

Apart from Ramayana, Yash is also working on Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas.

Apart from Ramayana and Toxic, Yash has not officially announced any other film projects.

TL;DR | News At A Glance

Who is Yash?

Yash, born Naveen Kumar Gowda, is a Kannada actor who became a pan-India star after the KGF films.

Which role is Yash playing in Ramayana?

Yash is playing Ravana and is also a co-producer of the film.

Which films made Yash famous?

KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2 established him as a pan-India star.

What are Yash's upcoming movies?

His officially announced projects include Ramayana and Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

Is KGF 3 Yash's next film?

There has been no official announcement confirming KGF 3 as Yash's next release.