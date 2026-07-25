Know Dharmendra Pradhan’s education qualification, early life, student politics journey and career rise to become Union Education Minister.

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Dharmendra Pradhan’s political journey began with student activism during his college years in Odisha.

Before becoming the Union Education Minister, Pradhan started his public life as a college student leader. His early years in politics were shaped by his association with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and his work in student organisations.

Over the years, he moved from campus politics to electoral politics and later became one of the key leaders in the Union government.

Here is a look at Dharmendra Pradhan’s education qualification, early political career and journey to becoming a Union Minister.

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Who Is Dharmendra Pradhan?

Dharmendra Pradhan was born on 26 June 1969 in Talcher, Odisha.

He comes from a political family. His father, Debendra Pradhan, was a BJP leader who served as a Union Minister of State.

Pradhan entered politics during his college years. While studying at Talcher College, he became active in student politics and later served as the president of the Talcher College Students’ Union.

His association with the ABVP laid the foundation for his political career.

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Dharmendra Pradhan’s Education Qualification

Dharmendra Pradhan completed his higher education in Odisha.

He studied at Talcher College and later completed his Master of Arts degree in Anthropology from Utkal University, Bhubaneswar.

While pursuing his education, Pradhan also took part in student activities. His leadership role as the president of the Talcher College Students’ Union marked the beginning of his political journey.

After college, he continued working with ABVP and later became the organisation’s national secretary.

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From Student Politics To Mainstream Politics

Dharmendra Pradhan’s transition from student politics to electoral politics happened through the BJP.

In 2000, he was elected as a Member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly from the Pallahara constituency.

In 2004, he entered national politics after being elected to the 14th Lok Sabha from Deogarh, Odisha.

He later became a Member of the Rajya Sabha and continued to take up important responsibilities within the BJP.

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Dharmendra Pradhan’s Ministerial Career

Dharmendra Pradhan joined the Union government in 2014.

He was appointed Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Petroleum and Natural Gas in the Narendra Modi-led government.

In 2017, he became the Cabinet Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas.

During his time in the ministry, he handled policies related to India’s petroleum and natural gas sector.

In 2021, Pradhan was appointed as the Union Minister for Education and Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

As Education Minister, he has been responsible for overseeing the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

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Dharmendra Pradhan’s Political Journey

Dharmendra Pradhan’s career reflects a long transition from student leadership to national politics.

Starting as a college student leader in Odisha, he moved through organisational roles, state politics and parliamentary responsibilities before becoming a Union Cabinet Minister.

His rise from campus politics to the Union Cabinet reflects a career built through student leadership, organisational roles and electoral politics.

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TL;DR | News At Glance

Who is Dharmendra Pradhan?

Dharmendra Pradhan is an Indian politician and the Union Education Minister.

What is Dharmendra Pradhan’s education qualification?

He completed his MA in Anthropology from Utkal University after studying at Talcher College.

Where did his political journey begin?

His political journey began through student activism during his college years.

Which organisation was Dharmendra Pradhan associated with?

He was associated with ABVP and later became its national secretary.

When did Dharmendra Pradhan become Union Education Minister?

He became Union Education Minister in 2021.