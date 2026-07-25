Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation triggered celebrations and reactions from CJP leaders and students. Here's who said what after the announcement.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down from his post on Saturday, 25 July 2026. His decision followed weeks of intense student protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the NEET-UG examination paper leak controversy.

The movement, led by 30-year-old Boston University graduate Abhijeet Dipke and his youth organization, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), made Pradhan’s exit a non-negotiable demand.

Here is how key figures reacted immediately after news of the resignation broke.

ALSO READ: NEET Paper Leak Protest LIVE: Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns as Union Education Minister

Sonakshi Sinha

Actor Sonakshi Sinha also reacted to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation on social media.

In an Instagram reel, she said she salutes Gen Z for standing up and making their voices heard. She also added that she wished she could be "Gen Z too", praising the determination and unity shown by young protesters.

Sonam Wangchuk

Climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk, who ended his 26-day hunger strike, reacted to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation on X, calling it a milestone for youth-led action.

"IT'S A VICTORY OF DEMOCRACY. direct democracy... straight from the streets."

IT'S A VICTORY OF DEMOCRACY

direct democracy... straight from the streets.

It's a victory of peace, patience & persévérance.

Congratulations CJP, Gen Z of the nation and thank you all citizens for shedding fear and the fear of fear and rising up from every corner of the nation.… pic.twitter.com/rSLOfvba2R — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 25, 2026

ALSO READ: Sonam Wangchuk Ends 26-Day Hunger Strike After Talks With Centre; Photos & Videos From Medanta Hospital

Abhijeet Dipke The Student Leader Who Led the Charge

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), broke the news directly to hundreds of cheering protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar. Posting "DEMOCRACY WINS!" on X, Dipke addressed the crowd from the main stage.

"We have done it. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned," Dipke announced. "And this resignation is proof that if you people are not afraid, if you people do not bow down to this government, then we can take the resignation of anyone."

Dipke then paused the celebrations to honor students who lost their lives to exam-related stress following the leaks, leading the crowd in a two-minute silence.

Dipke added that the movement would continue until its remaining demands were met, including compensation for the families of affected students and accountability for police actions during earlier demonstrations.

ALSO READ: How Dharmendra Pradhan Rose From Student Politics To The Union Cabinet

TL;DR | News At Glance

What was Abhijeet Dipke's immediate reaction after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned?

Abhijeet Dipke posted "DEMOCRACY WINS!" on X and told protesters at Jantar Mantar that the resignation showed peaceful resistance could hold authority accountable.

What did Dharmendra Pradhan say right after stepping down?

Pradhan stated that watching the recent events saddened him, adding that the decision was not about personal prestige but about ensuring youth do not get trapped in confusion.