From Selling Vegetables To Winning A CWG 2026 Medal: The Story Of Jhandu Kumar

Meet Jhandu Kumar, the Bihar para powerlifter who won India's first medal at CWG 2026 after overcoming years of financial challenges.

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The Commonwealth Games often introduce new athletes to a global audience.

At the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, India's first medal came from para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar.

The athlete from Bihar won bronze in the men's heavyweight para powerlifting event on Day 2 of the Games. His best lift of 190kg earned him 130.9 points, making him India's first medallist at CWG 2026.

But Jhandu's journey to the Commonwealth podium began years before his Glasgow performance.

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Who Is Jhandu Kumar?

28-year-old Jhandu Kumar comes from Harnaut in Bihar's Nalanda district.

He was affected by polio as a child and grew up in a financially challenging environment. He helped his family by selling vegetables with his father.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Jhandu bought an e-rickshaw after borrowing money and used it to earn a living while continuing his training.

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Powerlifting Was Not His First Sport

Jhandu did not start his sporting career in powerlifting.

In 2017, he competed in para athletics in the F55 category, taking part in shot put and discus throw competitions.

During his training, coaches noticed his strength and encouraged him to try para powerlifting.

He later shifted his focus to the sport and began competing at national and international levels.

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The National Championship Setback

Jhandu's early journey in para powerlifting included a major setback.

At his first National Championship, he failed to register a successful lift.

Before the event, he had sold his e-rickshaw to manage the expenses of travelling to the competition.

After this performance, Paralympic bronze medallist Rajinder Singh Rahelu recognised his potential and invited him to train at the Sports Authority of India National Centre of Excellence in Gandhinagar.

The training opportunity helped Jhandu improve his performance and continue his progress in para powerlifting.

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Breaking Records Before Glasgow

Jhandu's performances improved in the following years.

In 2025, he lifted 205kg to set a national record. He later improved the mark with a 206kg lift at the Khelo India Para Games.

He also won bronze medals at the 2025 Beijing World Cup and the 2026 Asian and Oceania Championships before representing India at the Commonwealth Games.

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The Lift That Opened India's Medal Account

In Glasgow, Jhandu competed in the men's heavyweight para powerlifting event.

He successfully lifted 181kg before clearing 190kg on his second attempt. His final attempt at 196kg was unsuccessful.

The 190kg lift earned him bronze with 130.9 points.

Nigeria's Idris Riluwan won gold, while England's Matthew Harding claimed silver.

Jhandu's performance opened India's medal tally at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

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Looking Ahead To Los Angeles 2028

Jhandu's Commonwealth Games bronze became another milestone in his international career.

After training at the Sports Authority of India National Centre of Excellence in Gandhinagar under Rajinder Singh Rahelu, he continued to focus on improving his performances.

His next major target is the Los Angeles Paralympics 2028.

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TL;DR | News At Glance

Who is Jhandu Kumar?

Jhandu Kumar is a para powerlifter from Bihar who won India's first medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

What medal did he win?

He won bronze in the men's heavyweight para powerlifting event.

Where is he from?

He is from Harnaut in Nalanda district, Bihar.

What challenges did he face?

He was affected by polio as a child and grew up in a financially difficult situation. He helped sell vegetables and later drove an e-rickshaw while pursuing sport.

How did he enter powerlifting?

He started with para athletics before shifting to para powerlifting after coaches recognised his strength.

Who helped him in his career?

Paralympic bronze medallist Rajinder Singh Rahelu helped him train at the Sports Authority of India National Centre of Excellence in Gandhinagar.

What are his achievements?

He holds a national record with a 206kg lift and has won bronze medals at the 2025 Beijing World Cup, 2026 Asian and Oceania Championships, and Commonwealth Games 2026.

What is his next target?

He is aiming to compete at the Los Angeles Paralympics 2028.

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