NEET Paper Leak Protest LIVE: Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns as Union Education Minister

Follow the latest NEET paper leak protest live updates from Jantar Mantar, including Rahul Gandhi's remarks, Sonam Wangchuk, government talks and key developments.

PUBLISHED ON: 6:31 AM | 25 July 2026

The NEET paper leak protest has entered a crucial phase after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned amid weeks of nationwide student demonstrations demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities. The resignation came ahead of another round of talks between the Centre and protest leaders at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where students have been camping for over a month. With one of the protesters' key demands now met, attention has shifted to the remaining demands, including safeguards for students and compensation for families affected by the controversy. Follow this live blog for the latest updates on the NEET paper leak protest, Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, government decisions, political reactions, and developments from Jantar Mantar and across India.

LIVE UPDATES

08:35 PM IST | Pralhad Joshi Given Additional Charge Of Education Ministry

The Centre has appointed Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to take charge of the Ministry of Education following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Joshi will continue to hold his existing portfolios of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy, while additionally overseeing the Education Ministry.

08:32 PM IST | President Accepts Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

The President of India has accepted Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation from the Union Council of Ministers with immediate effect, acting on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to an official communiqué from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

08:30 PM IST | Pralhad Joshi Pays Tribute To Dharmendra Pradhan

Soon after being assigned charge of the Education Ministry, Pralhad Joshi praised Dharmendra Pradhan's contribution to the education sector. In a post on X, he said Pradhan's tenure saw the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and several education reforms, adding that his decision to step down reflected his commitment to the larger national interest.

08:25 PM IST | Centre Officially Reassigns Education Portfolio

In an official statement, the government announced that Pralhad Joshi has been entrusted with the additional responsibility of the Education Ministry after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, ensuring continuity in the ministry's functioning until further orders.

05:40 PM IST | Protest Called Off After Centre Accepts Key Demands

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced the withdrawal of its 37-day protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar after a third round of talks with the Centre. Addressing a joint press conference with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the government had accepted all of the group's principal demands and appealed to protesters to disperse peacefully.

WATCH: LIVE: CJP, Centre Hold Joint Press Conference After Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

05:37 PM IST | Centre, CJP Announce Agreement After Third Round Of Talks

Following discussions with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, CJP leaders said their key demands had been accepted. The government said no retaliatory action would be taken against protesters and that pending issues raised by the delegation would be addressed as agreed during the talks.

05:25 PM IST | CJP Calls Pradhan's Resignation 'Power Of The People'

After Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down as Union Education Minister, the CJP described the development as a victory for the student movement, sharing the message: "Power of the people is stronger than people in power."

05:22 PM IST | Student Groups Celebrate But Say Education Reforms Must Continue

Student organisations across political lines welcomed Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation but said their broader demands for education reforms remain. Several groups reiterated calls for accountability in the examination system and justice for affected students.

ALSO READ: Who could replace Dharmendra Pradhan as Education Minister? Here's what reports and online buzz suggest

04:59 PM IST | Centre Holds Final Meeting With Protest Leaders

Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met CJP representatives at Constitution Club following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. The meeting focused on resolving the remaining issues before both sides announced a breakthrough later in the evening.

04:19 PM IST | Third Round Of Centre-Protester Talks Underway

The third round of talks between the Centre and protest representatives is underway at Delhi's Constitution Club. The meeting comes hours after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, one of the protesters' key demands.

04:15 PM IST | Gitanjali Angmo Praises Gen Z

Gitanjali Angmo, wife of Sonam Wangchuk, praised the role of young protesters in the movement, saying India's Gen Z had shown what it means to stand up for democratic values.

04:13 PM IST | Congress Says Pradhan Symbolised Failing Education System

Congress leader Pawan Khera said Dharmendra Pradhan had become a symbol of India's failing education system, rising unemployment and what he described as the government's insensitivity towards the concerns of young people.

04:08 PM IST | Students Celebrate Pradhan's Resignation In Varanasi

Students in Varanasi celebrated the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan by distributing chocolates after news of his resignation broke earlier in the day.

04:01 PM IST | Entry Gates Reopen At Three Delhi Metro Stations

Delhi Metro has reopened the entry gates at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat stations after restrictions imposed during the protests.

04:00 PM IST | Aaditya Thackeray Reacts To Pradhan's Resignation

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray welcomed Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, calling it a demonstration of the strength of India's youth movement.

03:58 PM IST | Dharmendra Pradhan Updates X Profile

Hours after stepping down as Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan updated his profile on X to reflect his resignation.

03:56 PM IST | JP Nadda Arrives For Third Round Of Talks

Union Minister JP Nadda arrived at the Constitution Club to participate in the third round of discussions between the Centre and protest representatives.

03:53 PM IST | Arvind Kejriwal Calls Resignation 'A Big Win For Democracy'

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal welcomed Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, posting on X that it was "a big win for democracy."

03:49 PM IST | Kiren Rijiju Praises Dharmendra Pradhan's Leadership

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju paid tribute to Dharmendra Pradhan following his resignation, describing his public life and long association with student welfare as an example of leadership built over decades.

03:46 PM IST | Priyanka Gandhi Says Government 'Had To Bend'

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reacted to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, calling it a victory for India's youth and students.

03:25 PM IST | Protesters Say Two Demands Still Pending

Addressing supporters at Jantar Mantar, Abhijeet Dipke said Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation fulfilled only one of the movement's key demands. He said protesters would continue their agitation until they receive written assurances on compensation for families of students who died by suicide after the NEET controversy and action against police personnel accused of using force during demonstrations.

02:56 PM IST | 'Don't Be Scared In Democracy': Abhijeet Dipke After Pradhan's Resignation

Following Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, protest leader Abhijeet Dipke addressed supporters at Jantar Mantar, saying the development showed that sustained public pressure could bring political accountability. "Don't be scared in democracy," he said, adding that the resignation reflected the impact of the student-led movement.



ALSO READ: How Dharmendra Pradhan Rose From Student Politics To The Union Cabinet

02:55 PM IST | Pradhan Says He Resigned To Prevent Situation From Being Exploited

In his resignation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dharmendra Pradhan said he decided to step down to ensure that the ongoing protests were not exploited by "anti-national forces" and that students' futures were not affected by prolonged uncertainty. He said the decision was taken in the interest of maintaining national unity and allowing students to focus on their education.

ALSO READ: Before Becoming Education Minister, Did Dharmendra Pradhan Join A Paper Leak Protest In 1997?

02:47 PM IST | Pradhan Highlights Education Reforms In Resignation Letter

Dharmendra Pradhan said he had been associated with students, teachers and education reforms for more than four decades. Referring to the NEET-UG 2026 controversy, he said the Centre acted swiftly by handing the investigation to the CBI, cancelling the examination and announcing a re-examination. He also noted that NEET would be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from next year.

ALSO READ: NEET Protest Timeline: From The Alleged Paper Leak To Sonam Wangchuk Ending His 26-Day Hunger Strike

02:40 PM IST | 'I Took Responsibility From Day One': Pradhan

In his resignation letter, Dharmendra Pradhan said he had accepted responsibility for the NEET paper leak from the outset and had remained committed to ensuring that deserving students were not affected by examination malpractice. He said the developments over the past several days had caused him deep pain but stressed that the matter was "not about personal prestige."

ALSO READ: Who Is Riya Ahir? Mumbai Woman Behind Viral NEET Paper Leak Protest Video

02:27 PM IST | Dharmendra Pradhan Sends Resignation To PM Modi

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the ongoing NEET paper leak protests. His resignation comes after weeks of demonstrations by students demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities.

ALSO READ: Who Is Dharmendra Pradhan? India's Education Minister Facing Resignation Demands

02:18 PM IST | Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns As Union Education Minister

12:05 PM IST | Rahul Gandhi Lists Three Demands, Says Dharmendra Pradhan Must Be Removed

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said the Opposition will not participate in discussions on the NEET paper leak issue unless Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is removed from office.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Gandhi reiterated three key demands:

Removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Action against those responsible for alleged police action on student protesters

An apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to students

He also rejected suggestions that Pradhan could simply be shifted to another ministry, saying his removal was "non-negotiable."

11:05 AM IST | Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Questions Heavy Police Presence At Hospital

Gitanjali Angmo, wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk, questioned the continued deployment of police personnel inside Medanta Hospital, where Wangchuk is recovering after ending his 26-day hunger strike.

In a social media post, she asked under what authority police were regulating visitors if Wangchuk was no longer under detention.

10:59 AM IST | Delhi Police To Hold Press Briefing At 1 PM

Delhi Police will address the media at 1 PM regarding the ongoing NEET paper leak protest and the security arrangements around Jantar Mantar.

10:40 AM IST | Centre Responds To Questions On Alleged Foreign Funding

Responding to questions about alleged foreign funding of the protests, the Ministry of External Affairs said it had no information to share on the matter.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the ministry was not aware of any such links.

10:01 AM IST | Protest Leader Abhijeet Dipke Says He Has Typhoid

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the protest movement, said he has been diagnosed with typhoid but insisted that the agitation would continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

9:14 AM IST | PIB Flags Fake AI Video Of PM Modi

The Press Information Bureau's Fact Check Unit said an AI-generated video falsely showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi threatening students is fake.

According to the PIB, the video is being circulated by Pakistani propaganda networks to spread misinformation.

8:12 AM IST | Third Round Of Government-Protest Talks Scheduled Today

Representatives of the protest movement and the Centre are expected to hold a third round of talks today.

The protesters continue to insist that the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan remains their primary demand.

8:00 AM IST | Protest Remains Peaceful Overnight

The overnight protest at Jantar Mantar remained peaceful despite heavy security deployment.

Authorities reinforced barricades around the protest site as a precautionary measure.

7:07 AM IST | Delhi Orders Early Closure Of Liquor Shops

Liquor shops in Delhi have been directed to close by 8 PM until the weekend due to security concerns arising from the ongoing protests.

6:52 AM IST | Sonam Wangchuk Rejects 'Deal' Allegations

In a video released after ending his fast, Sonam Wangchuk dismissed allegations that he had struck a political deal with the government.

He said no one would endure a 26-day hunger strike merely to negotiate a backroom agreement and defended his decision to end the fast after receiving written assurances from the Centre.

6:31 AM IST | Wangchuk Says Hunger Strike Caused Severe Physical Damage

Speaking from his hospital bed, Sonam Wangchuk said he lost around 11 kilograms during his hunger strike and warned that prolonged fasting had brought him close to irreversible damage to his organs and brain.

He said the movement would continue despite his decision to end the fast.

What Happened So Far?