How Hindu consolidation reshaped Bengal's political landscape | Opinion

Political analysts and post-poll studies have also pointed to the consolidation of Hindu votes in reaction to what many voters perceived as increasingly visible minority-centric politics under the TMC government.

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There are moments in political history when election results reveal more than a transfer of power. They point to a deeper social and political shift that has been building quietly over time. The recently concluded 2026 West Bengal Assembly verdict appears was one such moment.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's sweeping victory in the State reflects a broader consolidation of Hindu voters across caste, class, and regional lines — something Bengal's political landscape had historically resisted.

For decades, West Bengal's politics operated through fragmented social coalitions. The Left Front built its dominance on class politics and cadre networks, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) combined welfare populism with strong minority support. In that framework, Hindu voters rarely behaved as a unified political bloc. But this election suggested a significant departure from that pattern.

The BJP's rise in Bengal has been gradual. From a marginal force in the 1980s and 1990s, the party steadily expanded its organisational base through booth-level mobilisation, ideological outreach, and aggressive campaigning around issues such as border security, illegal immigration, corruption, and identity politics. Over time, these issues moved from the political margins to the centre of electoral discourse.

The BJP's repeated emphasis on infiltration from Bangladesh, particularly in border districts, resonated with sections of voters who believed demographic changes were affecting local political and cultural balances. The party’s promise to "detect, delete and deport" undocumented immigrants became one of its central campaign themes.

Political analysts and post-poll studies have also pointed to the consolidation of Hindu votes in reaction to what many voters perceived as increasingly visible minority-centric politics under the TMC government.

Religion, symbolism, and political perception

During Mamata Banerjee's tenure, several controversies surrounding religious processions and festivals became politically significant.

In multiple years, Ram Navami processions in parts of Bengal faced administrative restrictions, route disputes, or law-and-order interventions. The Mamata Banerjee government maintained that these decisions were taken for security reasons, while the BJP projected them as selective curbs on Hindu religious expression.

Similarly, restrictions around Durga Puja immersion timings — particularly when they coincided with Muharram processions — became a recurring flashpoint in Bengal politics. Although the Calcutta High Court criticised aspects of the State's restrictions, the erstwhile TMC government argued that its decisions were "aimed at maintaining communal harmony".

In 2025, Mamata Banerjee attended a Durga Puja event in Kolkata while wearing a hijab, an image that circulated widely on social media. Around the same time, a video of TMC MLA Madan Mitra singing "Kaba in my heart and Medina in my eyes" at another Durga Puja pandal also became politically contentious.

The BJP repeatedly used such incidents to reinforce its larger argument that the TMC was engaging in selective minority appeasement.

During the campaign in Khejuri Assembly constituency, TMC candidate Rabin Chandra Mandal allegedly led the crowd in raising the slogan "Hindu hatao, Bangla bachao".

Such incidents contributed to a growing perception among sections of Hindu voters that the TMC's politics increasingly prioritised symbolic minority outreach.

Border districts and politics of identity

The strongest evidence of Hindu consolidation emerged not necessarily in Kolkata, but in Bengal's border districts adjoining Bangladesh.

Districts such as Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, Nadia, Murshidabad, Malda, and North 24 Parganas became central to the BJP's expansion strategy.

In constituencies like Mekliganj, Sitai, Dinhata, Sitalkuchi, Karimpur, Tehatta, Bongaon Uttar, Bongaon Dakshin, Bagdah, and Gaighata, electoral conversations were shaped heavily by concerns around migration, citizenship, border security, and demographic change.

For electorates in these regions, infiltration was not viewed as an abstract political debate but as a lived socio-economic issue tied to land, employment, and local identity.

What emerged here was not merely electoral preference, but a deeper assertion of identity shaped by years of demographic anxieties, cultural unease, and the growing perception that the State had ceased to speak equally to all its citizens.

The Matua belt became especially important in this political transition. In areas like Bongaon, Bagdah, and Gaighata, where generations of Matua families have histories linked to migration and displacement following partition, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) carried emotional and political significance.

The BJP successfully positioned itself as the political vehicle for those aspirations.

A broader political realignment

One of the most consequential aspects of this election was the emergence of a broader pan-Hindu political identity in Bengal.

Communities and voter groups that had traditionally aligned along caste, regional, or economic lines appeared to converge electorally behind the BJP. This included sections of the Matua community, Dalit Hindus, urban middle-class voters, and parts of the rural electorate.

For the BJP, Bengal is not a political outlier. The party now sees the State as a model demonstrating how fragmented Hindu voting blocs can be aggregated into a durable electoral coalition. Whether this transformation proves permanent remains to be seen.

About the author: Saswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist, columnist, broadcaster, and political commentator. He works across media platforms covering politics and current affairs. His work focuses on political analysis and public discourse.