Mumbai’s Bandra Demolition Drive: Why Hundreds Of Homes Are Being Razed

Why Mumbai’s Garib Nagar demolition turned tense as homes and mosques were razed near Bandra station. Here is what happened.

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Before Mumbai’s offices opened and local trains filled up, the slums of Garib Nagar were already awake.

Families living beside Bandra’s railway tracks had spent decades building small homes and entire lives inside the crowded settlement.

This week, many watched those homes collapse into rubble.

Bulldozers entered the lanes. Police blocked roads. Residents rushed to save mattresses, utensils and school bags before demolition crews arrived.

Videos of protests and clashes spread online within hours.

Now, Mumbai is once again confronting an old question: when the city expands, who gets pushed out first?

What Exactly Is Happening?

Western Railway has launched a large anti-encroachment drive in Garib Nagar near Bandra railway station in Mumbai. Authorities say around 400 to 500 illegal structures built on railway land are being removed.

The demolition began on 19 May and is expected to continue over several days. Officials deployed heavy machinery, railway staff, police personnel and security forces for the operation.

By 21 May, Western Railway said nearly 85 to 90% of the structures had already been demolished.

The area being cleared reportedly covers around 5,200 square metres of railway land valued at nearly Rs. 600 crore.

Why Does The Railway Want The Land?

According to Western Railway, the demolition is linked to railway safety and future infrastructure expansion projects.

Officials say the land sits close to active railway tracks and falls inside a railway safety zone.

The clearance is also connected to larger expansion plans around Bandra station, including railway upgrades and transport infrastructure projects. Reports suggest the move could support the expansion of Mumbai’s transport network, including future metro connectivity around Bandra Terminus.

Railway authorities have repeatedly said this was not a sudden decision. Legal proceedings reportedly began before 2017, and the matter went through multiple court hearings over nearly nine years.

The Bombay High Court allowed the demolition to proceed in April 2026.

The Human Side Nobody Can Ignore

For residents, this is not just a land dispute. It is a housing crisis unfolding in real time.

Many families in Garib Nagar have lived there for years. Some residents say they received little time to prepare before demolition teams arrived. Videos from the site showed people carrying mattresses, utensils and school bags while structures were being broken down nearby.

Reports also say close to 100 structures identified as eligible for rehabilitation would be protected. But many residents fear displacement and uncertainty over where they will go next.

The timing of the drive also triggered anger because it came close to Eid celebrations for many Muslim families living in the area.

Then tensions escalated further after two mosques in the area were reportedly demolished during the operation. Protesters clashed with police, stone-pelting broke out and several police personnel were injured.

Police later arrested at least 16 people in connection with the violence.

Mumbai’s Bigger Housing Problem

Mumbai depends on informal workers, drivers, domestic workers and daily wage earners.

But affordable housing remains limited. That pushes lakhs into slums near railway tracks and transport hubs.

Authorities say these settlements create safety risks and block infrastructure projects.

The result is a cycle Mumbai keeps repeating: settlements grow over decades, then demolition follows when development projects arrive.

Public opinion remains divided over safety, infrastructure and rehabilitation.