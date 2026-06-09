How Your Brain Shapes Your Habits, Decisions And Mental Health According To Neuroscientist Kumaar Bagrodia

Neuroscientist Kumaar Bagrodia explains how habits, rewards, sleep and brain patterns shape behaviour, motivation and mental health.

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In a candid conversation with Editor-in-Chief, Brut India, Mehak Kasbekar on The Other Side podcast, neuroscientist Kumaar Bagrodia unpacks the subconscious mind, mental health, motivation and the science of human behaviour.

For years, mental health conversations have centred on therapy and mindset. But Bagrodia argues that the deeper story lies in the brain itself.

According to him, much of what we call personality, habits and everyday decisions is shaped by subconscious patterns operating below conscious awareness.

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Meet Kumaar Bagrodia

Kumaar Bagrodia is a neuroscientist, entrepreneur and founder of NeuroLeap, a company focused on brain mapping and neurotechnology.

In his conversation with Brut, he explores a simple but important question: why do we think, feel and act the way we do?

According to Bagrodia, the answer lies in understanding the difference between the brain and the mind.

The brain, he says, is a physical organ. The mind is a collection of beliefs, experiences, memories and values that changes throughout life.

His key argument is that much of our behaviour is shaped by subconscious brain patterns operating in the background.

To understand our habits, personalities and decisions, he says, we first need to understand the brain patterns driving them.

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Your Brain Loves Rewards

To explain how behaviour develops, Bagrodia uses a simple example.

Imagine buying a new outfit after seeing it on a film character. You like it. Your family compliments you. Your friends like it too.

Your brain registers these positive reactions as rewards.

The next time you make a similar choice, your brain is more likely to repeat it.

The opposite happens when an action leads to criticism or embarrassment.

According to Bagrodia, much of human behaviour is shaped through this cycle of rewards and punishments. Over time, these experiences create subconscious patterns that influence future decisions.

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Personality Is Really A Collection Of Habits

Most people think personality is fixed.

Bagrodia disagrees.

He argues that personality is largely a collection of subconscious patterns built over years of experiences and habits.

When someone reacts calmly under pressure, struggles with self-discipline or seeks constant validation, these behaviours often reflect established brain patterns rather than conscious choices made in the moment.

The brain relies on these patterns because it needs to conserve energy.

Why Your Brain Runs On Autopilot

One of the most striking ideas from the conversation is how little information reaches conscious awareness.

Bagrodia says the brain processes millions of bits of information every second, while conscious attention can handle only a tiny fraction of that.

To manage this workload, the brain automates as much as possible.

This is why experienced drivers brake instinctively when faced with danger. It is why habits feel automatic. It is also why changing behaviour can be difficult.

The brain prefers familiar patterns because they require less energy.

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Motivation Fades. Purpose Lasts Longer.

Bagrodia challenges the idea that motivation alone drives success.

He argues that motivation is temporary. Purpose is more powerful.

Someone may feel motivated to join a gym in January. But that motivation often disappears within weeks.

A person who connects exercise to a larger purpose, such as staying healthy enough to remain independent later in life, is more likely to stay consistent.

In his view, willpower depends on three factors: energy, purpose and the brain networks involved in self-discipline.

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Can You Rewire Your Brain?

Bagrodia says yes.

He points to neuroplasticity, the brain's ability to change throughout life.

For decades, scientists believed adult brains were largely fixed. Modern research shows otherwise.

Habits, behaviours and responses can change when people consistently alter their routines and reward systems.

Whether it is quitting smoking, improving focus or becoming more disciplined, repeated actions can gradually create new brain patterns.

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The Lifestyle Link To Mental Health

One of the strongest themes in the discussion is the connection between physical health and mental wellbeing.

Bagrodia argues that factors such as sleep, nutrition, exercise, hydration and sunlight have a major influence on how people feel.

He suggests that poor sleep, nutrient deficiencies and unhealthy routines can affect mood, focus and emotional regulation.

For young adults especially, he believes these foundations are often overlooked while discussions focus heavily on labels and diagnoses.

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The Cost Of Constant Scrolling

The conversation also touches on social media and digital habits.

According to Bagrodia, what people call multitasking is actually rapid switching between tasks.

Every switch forces the brain to process new information and consume additional energy.

Over time, this can train the brain to seek constant novelty, quick rewards and continuous stimulation.

The result is shorter attention spans and greater difficulty focusing on a single activity for long periods.