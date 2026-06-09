Who Is Vijeta Dahiya? The Political Researcher And Filmmaker Named As CJP Spokesperson

Political researcher, author and filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya is among the new faces representing the Cockroach Janata Party. Here's what we know about him.

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As the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) evolves from an internet phenomenon into a more structured political movement, a new set of faces has emerged alongside founder Abhijeet Dipke.

One of them is Vijeta Dahiya.

Recently appointed as an official spokesperson for the Cockroach Janata Party, Dahiya has found himself in the spotlight—not only because of his new role but also because of the debate surrounding his past work and public commentary.

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Who Is Vijeta Dahiya?

Vijeta Dahiya is a political researcher, author, filmmaker and content creator who has been named as one of the official spokespersons of the Cockroach Janata Party.

According to the party's announcement, Dahiya has worked on political research and content development for several YouTube creators. Multiple media reports have identified him as having contributed research and writing support to creator Dhruv Rathee.

He is an alumnus of Delhi Technological University (DTU), one of India's leading engineering institutions.

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Author And Filmmaker

Beyond political research, Dahiya has also built a career in writing and filmmaking.

He is the author of two books, Power of Universe and To Hell With That Job, both of which have been described as bestsellers in media reports.

He has also written and directed the Haryanvi films Darare and Opri Parai, reflecting his involvement in regional cinema.

On social media platform X, Dahiya frequently shares his views on politics, governance and current affairs. He has described himself as an admirer of figures such as Bhagat Singh, Swami Vivekananda, Rosa Luxemburg and Buddha.

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Why Is He In The News?

Dahiya's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the Cockroach Janata Party, which has rapidly gained traction among young Indians through its criticism of issues such as exam paper leaks, youth unemployment and governance failures.

The movement recently named three spokespersons to represent it before the media:

• Saurav Das, Chief Spokesperson

• Vijeta Dahiya, Official Spokesperson

• Ashutosh Ranka, Official Spokesperson

The appointments signal the party's attempt to move beyond viral social media messaging and establish a formal communication structure.

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Why Is He Facing Backlash?

Soon after Dahiya's appointment, clips from his older videos resurfaced online, prompting criticism from sections of social media users.

Critics accused him of promoting politically motivated narratives and questioned some of his past remarks.

However, these allegations have not been independently verified, and Dahiya has not publicly responded to many of the claims.

Supporters, meanwhile, argue that his work reflects political analysis and historical interpretation rather than ideological advocacy.