"Please Don't Waste Our Time": CJI Surya Kant Mentions 'Cockroach Janta Party' as Supreme Court Rejects Urgent NEET Hearing

The Supreme Court declined an urgent hearing on a petition seeking NEET reforms and alleging police excesses against protesting students. Here's what happened and why the Cockroach Janta Party came up in court.

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The Supreme Court on 22 July declined an urgent hearing on a petition seeking reforms to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and alleging police excesses against students protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar under the banner of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

The matter was mentioned before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant.

What Happened in the Supreme Court?

During the hearing, the petitioner's counsel requested an urgent listing of the case, arguing that there was video evidence of alleged police brutality against students protesting at Jantar Mantar.

The petition sought several directions from the court, including:

Reforms to ensure the fair conduct of the NEET examination.

Action over repeated allegations of paper leaks.

Dissolution of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Directions regarding the alleged use of force against protesting students.

Responding to the request, CJI Surya Kant said:

"Please don't waste our time and don't waste yours. Your time is more valuable than ours."

When the counsel later offered to show videos of the alleged police action, the Chief Justice remarked:

"We are not interested in videos. We don't have time to watch."

The Bench declined to grant an urgent hearing on the petition.

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Why Did 'Cockroach Janta Party' Come Up in Court?

The petition referred to students protesting under the banner of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a student-led movement that emerged during the nationwide protests over alleged NEET examination irregularities.

The group's name traces its origins to an earlier remark made by CJI Surya Kant during a separate Supreme Court hearing.

While hearing another matter, the Chief Justice had said:

"There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don't get any employment... Some of them become media, some become RTI activists, and they start attacking everyone."

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The remark triggered widespread criticism online, with many interpreting it as a comment directed at unemployed young people.

Soon afterwards, students protesting against the alleged NEET paper leak and the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA) adopted the name Cockroach Janta Party, reclaiming the term as a symbol of protest and resistance. The phrase quickly went viral on social media and became the identity of the movement.

CJI Surya Kant Later Clarified His Remarks

On 16 May, a day after the controversy, CJI Surya Kant clarified that his remarks had been taken out of context.

He said his criticism was not directed at unemployed young people but at those entering professions using fake or bogus degrees and then targeting others through litigation or public campaigns.

Despite the clarification, the "Cockroach Janta Party" name continued to gain traction online and became the banner under which students organised demonstrations demanding accountability over alleged NEET irregularities.

Why the Cockroach Janta Party Is Protesting

The petition comes amid continuing demands from sections of students for greater transparency in the conduct of NEET.

The Cockroach Janta Party has been at the forefront of protests demanding reforms to the examination process, greater accountability from the National Testing Agency and action over repeated allegations of paper leaks. The latest petition also alleged police excesses against students who gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar under the CJP banner.

For now, the Supreme Court has declined to hear the matter on an urgent basis. The petition remains pending before the court.