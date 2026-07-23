You Can Never Know the Pressure: Rajkummar Rao Deletes Instagram Comment After CJP Protest Post Revives 'Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai' Debate

Rajkummar Rao deleted an Instagram comment saying "You can never know the pressure" after facing criticism over the Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai song following his post supporting the CJP protest.

Actor Rajkummar Rao has deleted an Instagram comment that triggered widespread discussion online after he appeared to respond to criticism over his participation in the Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai song.

The controversy began after Rao shared a post supporting students protesting over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak. His post drew mixed reactions, with one Instagram user questioning how he could support the protest while having featured in the Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai song.

Replying to the criticism, Rao wrote a lengthy comment that included the now-viral line, "You can never know the pressure." The comment was later deleted, but screenshots continue to circulate widely on social media.

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What Did Rajkummar Rao's Deleted Comment Say?

Responding to an Instagram user, Rao wrote:

I can never sell my soul brother. And one song does not define who I am, what I stand for or what my ideologies in life are. You can never know the pressure. I stand for what is right and what keeps us united as human beings...

He added that those who know him personally understand his values and expressed hope that he would regain the user's respect. The comment was later removed from Instagram.

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Did Rajkummar Rao Say He Was Pressured to Do Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai?

Although many social media users interpreted the phrase "You can never know the pressure" as a reference to his participation in the song, Rao did not state that he had been forced or pressured to appear in it.

He also did not clarify what he meant before deleting the comment. As a result, any interpretation of the remark remains speculative.

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Why Was Rajkummar Rao Being Criticised?

The criticism followed Rao's Instagram post expressing support for students protesting over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.

One user questioned how the actor could back the CJP protest while having appeared in Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai, a song associated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign. Rao chose to reply to the comment before later deleting it.

What Did Rajkummar Rao Say About the CJP Protest?

In his Instagram post, Rao called for dialogue, empathy and peaceful engagement.

He wrote that every young person's voice deserves to be heard with dignity and said that lasting change comes through conversation rather than confrontation. He also described fair education as the foundation of the country's future.

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Why Is Rajkummar Rao Trending?

Rao is trending after deleting an Instagram comment containing the phrase "You can never know the pressure."

The remark, posted in response to criticism over his support for the CJP protest and his earlier appearance in the Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai song, has fuelled fresh debate online. While screenshots of the deleted comment continue to circulate, the actor has not issued any public clarification about what he meant by "pressure."

Watch the song here: