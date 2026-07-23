Who Is Kandula Jessie? 14-Year-Old Andhra Student Selected For Mission ShakthiSAT, Dreams Of Joining ISRO

Who is Kandula Jessie? Meet the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 student selected for Mission ShakthiSAT after completing 550 training sessions and being selected from nearly 12,000 applicants across 108 countries.

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Kandula Jessie, a 14-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh, has earned a place in Mission ShakthiSAT, an international lunar CubeSat programme led by Space Kidz India.

The Class 10 student from East Godavari district secured her place after competing with nearly 12,000 girls from 108 countries. Her journey from a government school classroom to an international space programme is a story of hard work, curiosity and perseverance.

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Who Is Kandula Jessie?

Kandula Jessie studies in Class 10 at Zilla Parishad Girls High School (ZPGHS) in Dhavaleswaram, East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

She comes from a modest family. Her father works as a carpenter, while her mother is a homemaker.

Jessie initially studied at a private school, but financial constraints forced her family to move her to a government school. She continued to excel in her studies and developed a keen interest in science.

Her science teacher, Manimala, who heads the school's Atal Tinkering Lab, recognised her enthusiasm for STEM subjects and encouraged her to apply for Mission ShakthiSAT.

Jessie's achievement has attracted attention because she earned a place in a highly competitive international programme despite her family's financial challenges.

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How Kandula Jessie Was Selected For Mission ShakthiSAT

Jessie's selection involved months of preparation.

She completed 550 online sessions across 21 modules, covering subjects such as satellite systems, propulsion, thermodynamics and other areas of space technology.

The selection process also included a one-hour interview with international scientists and a one-minute video presentation explaining Mission ShakthiSAT and the importance of STEM education.

To prepare for the interview, Jessie worked on improving her English communication skills with the support of her teachers.

Her efforts paid off.

She was selected among 20 participants from India after competing with nearly 12,000 girls from 108 countries. According to regional media reports, Jessie is the only Telugu student among the 20 participants selected from India.

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What Is Mission ShakthiSAT?

Mission ShakthiSAT is an all-girls global lunar CubeSat initiative led by Space Kidz India, a Chennai-based organisation that promotes space education among school students.

The mission brings together girls from different countries to learn about satellite technology, engineering and space research through practical training and collaboration.

According to the organisers, practical training will begin in New Delhi on 23 August, while The organisers plan to launch the CubeSat from Sriharikota in October after the August training programme.

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Kandula Jessie's Dream Of Working At ISRO

According to her teachers, Jessie is an enthusiastic learner who enjoys asking questions and exploring new ideas.

Her achievement has inspired several classmates to take an interest in science and apply for similar opportunities.

Jessie has said that being selected for Mission ShakthiSAT has strengthened her dream of working at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

She hopes the experience will help her build the skills needed to pursue a career in India's space sector.