From Filing RTIs At 18 To Leading CJP’s Voice: Who Is Saurav Das?

Who is Saurav Das? Know about the investigative journalist, his education, activism, CJP role, Climate Action Front and work in transparency.

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During the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar with its unusual name and satirical approach, Saurav Das became one of the prominent faces representing the movement.

A journalist known for reporting on law, governance, judiciary and transparency, Das later became one of the official spokespersons of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) during its protest over student issues and accountability.

Before entering the spotlight through CJP, Das had already built a public profile through investigative journalism, Right to Information (RTI) applications and work related to transparency.

But who is Saurav Das beyond the protest movement?

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Who Is Saurav Das?

Saurav Das is an independent investigative journalist based in New Delhi.

According to his official profile, his reporting focuses on law, governance, judiciary, crime and transparency.

He is also the co-founder of Climate Action Front, an initiative focused on climate-related issues.

Over the years, Das has worked on stories involving access to information and institutional accountability. He has also used legal routes to challenge difficulties faced during journalistic investigations.

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From Amity University To Investigative Journalism

Saurav Das studied Journalism and Mass Communication at Amity University.

According to his profile, his interest in investigative journalism began during his college years in 2017.

At the age of 18, Das started using the Right to Information Act to seek information from public authorities and investigate issues of public interest.

His RTI-based work brought attention to several issues, with some of his findings receiving coverage in news media.

He began his professional writing career in 2020 and has contributed to publications including The Caravan, Article 14, Al Jazeera, The Wire, The Hindu and New Lines Magazine, according to his LinkedIn profile.

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His Work On Transparency And Accountability

A major focus of Saurav Das’ work has been transparency and access to information.

According to his official profile, he has used legal interventions to address challenges faced while seeking information for journalistic investigations.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Das approached a state High Court over delays related to information requests.

He stated that his intervention led to the Central Information Commission expediting appeals connected to urgent pandemic-related information requests.

Apart from journalism, Das has also filed public interest litigations on issues related to accountability and public interest.

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Saurav Das And The Cockroach Janta Party Protest

Saurav Das gained wider public attention after becoming associated with the Cockroach Janta Party.

CJP came into focus during its protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, where the group raised concerns related to student issues, competitive examinations and government accountability.

Das served as one of the spokespersons of the movement and represented CJP during media interactions and public discussions.

He was also part of the delegation that met Union Health Minister JP Nadda during discussions linked to the protest.

As one of the movement's spokespersons, Das addressed the media and spoke about CJP's demands during the protests.

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Saurav Das’ Upcoming Book

Saurav Das is working on his debut book, “Complicit Silence: The Court’s Role in India’s Quiet Suffering.”

According to his official profile, the book examines the judiciary, access to justice and institutional accountability through stories of people who approached courts seeking relief.

The book features narratives of people who approached courts seeking justice and explores questions around legal remedies and institutional functioning.

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Climate Action Front And Other Initiatives

Along with journalism, Das is the co-founder of Climate Action Front.

His work combines investigative reporting, legal interventions and public campaigns focused on transparency and accountability.

Through his journalism and activism, Das has built a profile around using information, legal tools and public discussions to highlight issues related to governance.

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Why Is Saurav Das In The Spotlight?

Saurav Das first became known through RTI-based investigations and later expanded his work into investigative journalism, legal interventions and public advocacy. His role as CJP's chief spokesperson brought him wider public attention.