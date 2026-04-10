Science & Technology
Technology

What’s Changed in the Volkswagen Taigun Facelift 2026

The 2026 Taigun facelift brings design updates, revised features, and multiple variants. A clear breakdown of specs and configurations.
Vageesha Shrivastava
Published on
10
/
04
/
2026
See also on Brut

Daily commutes tend to follow a fixed pattern. The 2026 facelift of the Taigun introduces updates aimed at refining that experience, with changes in design, features, and variant structure.

Positioned as a compact SUV, the model continues to focus on practicality, with incremental additions in technology and comfort across variants. 

Variants Breakdown: What Each Model Offers

Comfortline – 1.0L TSI MT

7

Entry-level variant with standard safety and essential features.

  • 1.0L TSI engine, 6-speed manual (115 PS, 178 Nm)

  • Full LED headlamps with DRLs

  • ESC, ABS, EBD with six airbags

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 6 speakers

Highline – 1.0L TSI MT

Adds basic convenience and infotainment upgrades.

  • 1.0L TSI engine, 6-speed manual

  • 25.65 cm touchscreen infotainment

  • Front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera

  • Six airbags with ESC

  • Smart touch climatronic AC

1

Highline – 1.0L TSI AT

Automatic version of Highline.

  • 1.0L TSI engine, 8-speed automatic

  • Paddle shifters and hill start assist

  • Touchscreen infotainment with smartphone connectivity

  • Front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera

  • Full safety package with six airbags

Highline Plus – 1.0L TSI (MT/AT)

3

Adds comfort-focused features.

  • Electric sunroof

  • Push-button start (KESSY)

  • Parking sensors with camera

  • Touchscreen infotainment

  • AT variant includes paddle shifters and hill assist

Topline – 1.0L TSI (MT/AT)

2

Moves into higher feature availability.

  • Illuminated front light band and logo

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Wireless-ready infotainment

  • AT variant adds automatic transmission with assist features

GT Line – 1.0L TSI (MT/AT)

4

Focuses on styling changes with similar mechanical setup.

  • Sport-inspired design elements

  • Sunroof and push-button start

  • Infotainment system

  • Full safety suite

  • AT variant includes paddle shifters and hill assist

GT Plus Chrome – 1.5L TSI DSG

5

Higher-performance variant with added features.

  • 1.5L TSI, 7-speed DSG (150 PS, 250 Nm)

  • Illuminated front and rear logos

  • Ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof

  • Paddle shifters

  • Full safety package

GT Plus Sport – 1.5L TSI DSG

6

Shares performance setup with a different styling approach.

  • Blacked-out exterior elements

  • Paddle shifters, hill start assist

  • Ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof

  • Infotainment with connectivity

  • Standard safety features

About The Company

Volkswagen is a German automobile manufacturer founded in 1937 and Volkswagen was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany. It operates under the Volkswagen Group, which includes brands such as Audi, Škoda, Porsche, Bentley, and Lamborghini.

In India, the company produces models like the Taigun and Virtus for the domestic market.