What’s Changed in the Volkswagen Taigun Facelift 2026

The 2026 Taigun facelift brings design updates, revised features, and multiple variants. A clear breakdown of specs and configurations.

See also on Brut

Daily commutes tend to follow a fixed pattern. The 2026 facelift of the Taigun introduces updates aimed at refining that experience, with changes in design, features, and variant structure.

Positioned as a compact SUV, the model continues to focus on practicality, with incremental additions in technology and comfort across variants.

Variants Breakdown: What Each Model Offers

Comfortline – 1.0L TSI MT

Entry-level variant with standard safety and essential features.

1.0L TSI engine, 6-speed manual (115 PS, 178 Nm)

Full LED headlamps with DRLs

ESC, ABS, EBD with six airbags

Rear parking sensors

Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 6 speakers

Highline – 1.0L TSI MT

Adds basic convenience and infotainment upgrades.

1.0L TSI engine, 6-speed manual

25.65 cm touchscreen infotainment

Front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera

Six airbags with ESC

Smart touch climatronic AC

Highline – 1.0L TSI AT

Automatic version of Highline.

1.0L TSI engine, 8-speed automatic

Paddle shifters and hill start assist

Touchscreen infotainment with smartphone connectivity

Front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera

Full safety package with six airbags

Highline Plus – 1.0L TSI (MT/AT)

Adds comfort-focused features.

Electric sunroof

Push-button start (KESSY)

Parking sensors with camera

Touchscreen infotainment

AT variant includes paddle shifters and hill assist

Topline – 1.0L TSI (MT/AT)

Moves into higher feature availability.

Illuminated front light band and logo

Ventilated front seats

Panoramic sunroof

Wireless-ready infotainment

AT variant adds automatic transmission with assist features

GT Line – 1.0L TSI (MT/AT)

Focuses on styling changes with similar mechanical setup.

Sport-inspired design elements

Sunroof and push-button start

Infotainment system

Full safety suite

AT variant includes paddle shifters and hill assist

GT Plus Chrome – 1.5L TSI DSG

Higher-performance variant with added features.

1.5L TSI, 7-speed DSG (150 PS, 250 Nm)

Illuminated front and rear logos

Ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof

Paddle shifters

Full safety package

GT Plus Sport – 1.5L TSI DSG

Shares performance setup with a different styling approach.

Blacked-out exterior elements

Paddle shifters, hill start assist

Ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof

Infotainment with connectivity

Standard safety features

About The Company

Volkswagen is a German automobile manufacturer founded in 1937 and Volkswagen was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany. It operates under the Volkswagen Group, which includes brands such as Audi, Škoda, Porsche, Bentley, and Lamborghini.

In India, the company produces models like the Taigun and Virtus for the domestic market.