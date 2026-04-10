What’s Changed in the Volkswagen Taigun Facelift 2026

Daily commutes tend to follow a fixed pattern. The 2026 facelift of the Taigun introduces updates aimed at refining that experience, with changes in design, features, and variant structure.
Positioned as a compact SUV, the model continues to focus on practicality, with incremental additions in technology and comfort across variants.
Variants Breakdown: What Each Model Offers
Comfortline – 1.0L TSI MT
Entry-level variant with standard safety and essential features.
1.0L TSI engine, 6-speed manual (115 PS, 178 Nm)
Full LED headlamps with DRLs
ESC, ABS, EBD with six airbags
Rear parking sensors
Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 6 speakers
Highline – 1.0L TSI MT
Adds basic convenience and infotainment upgrades.
1.0L TSI engine, 6-speed manual
25.65 cm touchscreen infotainment
Front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera
Six airbags with ESC
Smart touch climatronic AC
Highline – 1.0L TSI AT
Automatic version of Highline.
1.0L TSI engine, 8-speed automatic
Paddle shifters and hill start assist
Touchscreen infotainment with smartphone connectivity
Front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera
Full safety package with six airbags
Highline Plus – 1.0L TSI (MT/AT)
Adds comfort-focused features.
Electric sunroof
Push-button start (KESSY)
Parking sensors with camera
Touchscreen infotainment
AT variant includes paddle shifters and hill assist
Topline – 1.0L TSI (MT/AT)
Moves into higher feature availability.
Illuminated front light band and logo
Ventilated front seats
Panoramic sunroof
Wireless-ready infotainment
AT variant adds automatic transmission with assist features
GT Line – 1.0L TSI (MT/AT)
Focuses on styling changes with similar mechanical setup.
Sport-inspired design elements
Sunroof and push-button start
Infotainment system
Full safety suite
AT variant includes paddle shifters and hill assist
GT Plus Chrome – 1.5L TSI DSG
Higher-performance variant with added features.
1.5L TSI, 7-speed DSG (150 PS, 250 Nm)
Illuminated front and rear logos
Ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof
Paddle shifters
Full safety package
GT Plus Sport – 1.5L TSI DSG
Shares performance setup with a different styling approach.
Blacked-out exterior elements
Paddle shifters, hill start assist
Ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof
Infotainment with connectivity
Standard safety features
About The Company
Volkswagen is a German automobile manufacturer founded in 1937 and Volkswagen was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany. It operates under the Volkswagen Group, which includes brands such as Audi, Škoda, Porsche, Bentley, and Lamborghini.
In India, the company produces models like the Taigun and Virtus for the domestic market.