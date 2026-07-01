Kylian Mbappé: The Boy Born In A World Cup Year Who Now Leads France In FIFA World Cup 2026

Kylian Mbappé’s France match, early rise, family background, PSG journey and 2018 World Cup impact explained in a simple explainer.

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France is stepping into a high-pressure World Cup group decider today, and once again, Kylian Mbappé is at the centre of attention. These are the kinds of matches that shape narratives, but for him, pressure has almost always been part of the job.

Long before global stadiums and record transfers, his story began in 1998, the same year France won their first World Cup. That coincidence now feels almost symbolic.

The Story of Mbappé

Born in 1998, the year France won its first World Cup, Kylian Mbappé grew up in a home where sport was not optional, it was part of life.

His father, from Cameroon, worked as a football coach. His mother, of Algerian origin, played professional handball.

Training, discipline and competition were everyday conversations at home.

By the age of nine, major European clubs were already tracking him. He was not yet a professional, but he was already seen differently.

Football moved fast after that.

At 16, he made his senior debut for AS Monaco in Ligue 1.

Soon after, he became the club’s youngest ever goal scorer.

He was still a teenager, but already playing like someone ahead of his age.





The world truly noticed him in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

France went on to win the tournament, but Mbappé became one of its biggest stories.

He played with explosive speed and confidence.

In the France vs Argentina match, he was recorded running close to 20 mph.

That World Cup turned him from a rising talent into a global name.

But there was another side too.

He invited children from his hometown football club to watch matches.

He also donated his World Cup bonus to charity.

Even at peak fame, he stayed closely connected to where he came from.





Before that World Cup moment, he had already made a major club move.

In 2017, he signed for Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth over $190 million.

That made him one of the most expensive players in football history at the time.

With PSG, expectations never stopped growing.

Every season meant pressure to score, win and deliver trophies.

By 2022, he had already crossed 100 Ligue 1 goals at just 22.

Around the same time, he became one of the highest-paid players in world football.

A move to Real Madrid came close, but he decided to stay with Paris Saint-Germain.

It became one of football’s most talked-about decisions.





Through all of this, his focus has stayed simple.

He has often spoken about keeping football at the centre and ignoring the rest.

“All I want is to play football, score goals, win matches, win titles. The rest I’ll leave to you.”

He has also said he feels “indebted” to those who supported him early in life.

His father and brother remain key figures in his life, and distance from them, even briefly, feels like a “void”.

France head coach Didier Deschamps has described him as “very mature”, a trait that stands out in a career built under constant spotlight.

That maturity is why France continues to rely on him in big matches like today.

As France face Norway in a crucial group-stage game, Mbappé’s role goes beyond goals.

It is about control, leadership and delivering when it matters most.

Yet even now, he sees his journey as unfinished.

“I think my story isn’t over here.”

And for football fans, that story continues every time he steps onto the pitch.