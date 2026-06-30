Karnataka Homestay Mystery: Family Alleges Boyfriend Led Bengaluru Woman Into Drug Use

A 26-year-old physiotherapist was found dead at a Chikkaballapur homestay. Her boyfriend was found unconscious. Police are probing multiple angles.

A 26-year-old physiotherapist from Bengaluru was found dead under unclear circumstances at a homestay in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district. In the same room, her boyfriend was found unconscious and was later hospitalised.

The incident has triggered a multi-angle investigation, with police yet to confirm whether it was a case of suicide, poisoning, or foul play.

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What Happened?

The woman, identified as Surabhi, was reportedly in a relationship with Sanjeet Ali, a man from Kerala. According to police inputs, the couple had checked into a homestay near Chikkaballapur and had been staying there for around three days before the incident came to light.

Surabhi had travelled to the area to volunteer at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) campus nearby. Police are verifying these details with the authorities.

Booking records and initial investigation suggest the couple stayed together at the property before the situation turned critical inside their room.

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Inside The Room: What Police Found

When authorities reached the homestay, they found Surabhi dead and Ali unconscious.

A preliminary search of the room recovered a rope, a large number of tablets, and a pillow. There were also signs of vomiting reported at the scene. However, investigators have stated that no visible external injuries or bleeding were found on Surabhi’s body.

This has made the cause of death unclear at this stage.

Chikkaballapur Superintendent of Police Kushal Chowksi said it is too early to conclude what happened.

“Since there are no visible external injuries or blood-related injuries on the body, it is not yet clear whether this is a case of suicide or murder. The exact cause of death can only be established after post-mortem examination,” he said.

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A Relationship Under Scrutiny

Police sources and family claims have added complexity to the case.

Surabhi and Ali reportedly knew each other for some time and were in a relationship that her family opposed. She had told them she wanted to marry him, but they disagreed.

The family has also alleged that Ali physically assaulted Surabhi and caused injuries to her private parts. Police said these allegations are being investigated and no conclusions have been reached.

Police sources said the couple had earlier been booked under the NDPS Act after drugs were allegedly recovered during a party they attended.

Surabhi later spent nearly six months at a rehabilitation centre in Mysuru for alcohol and drug-related treatment before returning to live with her mother in Bengaluru.

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What Police Are Trying To Figure Out

Police are probing how Surabhi and Ali reconnected despite earlier interventions and her treatment history.

They are asking how contact resumed, whether the stay was pre-planned, what triggered the medical emergency, and if a third party was involved.

Police believe Ali may have travelled from Kerala after learning that Surabhi was in Chikkaballapur, though they are still verifying the sequence of events.

All possibilities remain open, including suicide pact, murder followed by attempted suicide, or poisoning.

Ali is hospitalised and will be questioned after recovery.

Forensic and post-mortem reports are awaited to establish the cause and next steps.