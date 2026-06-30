“They Beat Me Like A Dog,” Says Cook. IPL Cricketer Shashank Singh Denies Allegations After FIR

A former cook has accused IPL cricketer Shashank Singh and his family of assault, abuse and wrongful confinement in Bhopal. Singh has denied the allegations. Here's what both sides have claimed and what police have said.

An FIR against Punjab Kings cricketer Shashank Singh has sparked widespread discussion after his former cook accused him and his family of assault, abuse and wrongful confinement in Bhopal.

The complaint has led to a police investigation, while Singh has strongly denied all allegations, claiming the former employee came to his house with dishonest intentions.

Here's a look at what both sides have said and where the case stands.

What The Cook Has Alleged

The complainant, Vipendra Singh Tomar, a resident of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, said he was hired as a cook after being promised a monthly salary of Rs 15,000, along with food and accommodation.

According to his complaint, the work environment became hostile almost immediately, prompting him to decide to leave after his first day.

Tomar alleged that when he informed the family of his decision, his mobile phone was taken away and he was prevented from leaving the house. He claimed he remained confined inside the residence for nearly two days.

He further alleged that Shashank Singh, his father Shailesh Singh and others assaulted him when he insisted on leaving. He also claimed he was threatened and pressured into signing a contract.

"They Beat Me Like A Dog"

In a video that has circulated widely on social media, Tomar described the alleged assault in emotional terms.

He claimed he was "beaten like a dog" and feared for his life during the incident. He also alleged that he suffered injuries and sought justice against those involved.

The authenticity of the video has not been independently verified by this publication.

Police Register FIR

Based on Tomar's complaint, Ratibad Police in Bhopal registered an FIR against Shashank Singh, his father Shailesh Singh and the family's driver.

The FIR has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and police are investigating the allegations. No arrests had been announced at the time of writing.

The investigation is ongoing.

What Shashank Singh Has Said

Shashank Singh has denied all allegations.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Singh claimed the complainant was not an experienced cook and had entered private areas of the house to record videos and photographs without permission. He alleged that the videos showed the locations of valuables inside the residence and claimed some decorative items were later found missing.

Singh also denied that the family assaulted or wrongfully confined Tomar.

According to him, the family only asked the complainant to delete videos recorded inside the house. He also rejected claims that Tomar had been promised a salary of Rs 15,000 or that his mobile phone had been confiscated.

The cricketer further alleged that a background check suggested the complainant had a history of drug use, an allegation that has not been independently verified.