Who Is Payal Nag? India’s Para Archery Gold Medallist

Payal Nag’s journey from Odisha to winning gold in Bangkok, her entry into archery, training, and rise.

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On 4 April 2026, Payal Nag won gold at the World Archery Para Series in Bangkok, defeating world number one Sheetal Devi 139–136 in the compound women’s final.

It was her first international gold.

Who Is Payal Nag?

Her journey began long before the podium.

Payal Nag is a para archer from Balangir, Odisha. She competes in the compound category and is among the first archers in the world with quadruple limb loss to compete internationally.

She comes from a family of migrant labourers who worked at construction sites across different states.

Her introduction to sport came later, after a life-changing incident in childhood.

The Childhood That Changed Everything

Payal was eight when she suffered an electric shock that led to the amputation of both her arms and legs.

With limited resources, her family admitted her to Parvatigiri Balniketan, a childcare institution in Odisha, so she could continue her education and receive care.

There, she adapted to daily life, learning to navigate challenges and building the resilience that would later define her journey.

Learning Again

At Parvatigiri Balniketan, Payal continued her education and learned to write and draw using her mouth.

She practiced consistently, turning difficulty into skill.

Her drawings were recognised at district-level competitions, reflecting her focus and discipline.

How Archery Entered Her Life

Archery came into her life through videos of Sheetal Devi.

Soon after, coach Kuldeep Vedwan reached out, met her, and brought her to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Archery Academy in Katra.

There, she began training with customised equipment, anchoring the bow with her mouth and releasing the string using shoulder movement.

With time, this technique became the foundation of her game.

From Nationals To Bangkok And Beyond

Payal began competing at national events, winning medals and securing silver at the Khelo India Para Games in 2025.

She made her international debut at the Asian Youth Para Games in Dubai in December 2025.

Just months later, at the World Archery Para Series in Bangkok, she defeated Sheetal Devi 139–136 to win gold.

It was only her second international event.

She now continues to train in Katra, preparing for the 2026 Asian Para Games.