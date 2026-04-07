Everest Insurance Scam: $20 Million Fraud Where Trekkers Were Allegedly Poisoned For Fake Rescues

Nepal police uncover a $20 million Everest scam involving fake rescues and insurance fraud between 2022 and 2025.

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Nepal Police uncovered a multi-million dollar insurance scam linked to Mount Everest. According to investigators, guides allegedly poisoned trekkers to create fake medical emergencies and claim insurance payouts.

How The Scam Worked

Investigators said guides mixed baking soda into tourists’ food. This caused severe stomach illness that mimicked altitude sickness.

Once trekkers fell ill, they were pressured into emergency helicopter evacuations.

Authorities said guides, helicopter operators, trekking company owners and hospital executives were involved in the operation.

Fake Emergencies, Real Money

Police said the goal was to create convincing medical emergencies so insurers would approve expensive evacuations and treatments without delay.

The scam involved forged medical records, flight documents and invoices to claim insurance payouts.

According to Nepal Police, the fraud was worth about $20 million, approximately Rs. 185 crore.

Hundreds Of Fake Rescues

Police said more than 300 fake rescues took place between 2022 and 2025. The costs were charged to insurers and climbers.

Authorities charged 32 people under organised crime and fraud laws in one of the largest scandals linked to trekking tourism.

Impact On Trekking And Insurance

Nepal’s tourism industry supports over one million jobs. Officials said rising fraud has pushed some insurers to withdraw trekking coverage.

Case Timeline

The case was first exposed in 2018. It was reopened in 2025, leading to multiple charges.

Around 500 climbers were expected to attempt the ascent this year.