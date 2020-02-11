back
The feminicide problem in the U.S.
Every day, dozens of women are killed by men in the U.S. For this professor, it's time to call it what it really is: feminicide.
02/11/2020 11:19 AM
23 comments
Tolulope Y.38 minutes
Why don't you go to the middle East and come to Nigeria to help women
Elise M.43 minutes
After ten years, Detroit rape kit backlog cleared, but still "a long way to go" https://www.michiganradio.org/post/after-ten-years-detroit-rape-kit-backlog-cleared-still-long-way-go
Fred S.an hour
Suprised it is not more. Girls tend to gravitate to violent, angry thugs and wonder why they get beat up. And worse if they find a decent guy they will leave him for the exciting thugs that beats her. These are choices.
Crystal T.an hour
Find anyone who will respect you if we allow whatever it is it’s your own fault leave or get rid of the garbage
David J.an hour
This lady is crazy, she said let's get together and pretend to be a vicitim in fantasy land, what happened to this ladies DNA? Her eyes are so close together
John M.2 hours
How is this any different than any other crime? Feminicide? Another progressive making up words again...
Becky R.3 hours
Truth be told!
Elise M.3 hours
Our four- year old neice was killed. By a 20 year old Male who suddenly collided in my sister's/husband's car. A neighbors daughter was recently killed crossing the street, also by two males in their twenties. This needs to be reported. I appreciate you! How about when many unlawfully/secretly enter your home, and mock female issues such as weight, hair, race, and normal body functions. Outright abusive. Surveillance cameras can be turned off. The cameras are not guaranteed to record everything. In power outages, there are lapse in recordings. Updates also cause this. Also, there were thousands of rape kits discovered, thrown in an abandoned warehouse in Detroit. https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2018/03/12/rape-kit-backlog-testing-detroit/32874701/ Thank you for reporting this❤Wake up people! Not far off from the Handmaidens series.
Henry C.3 hours
Fortunately for me, I have a place to go when I get arguing with my wife, I simply leave to my mother's house. Poor of those men who don't have a place to go when they argue with their couple! That's why they, the women, get killed, they're like the drop that spills the glass.
Farha S.3 hours
It happens worldwide and it starts with abusing
Jessica M.3 hours
Don’t get with a pos guy. Lol problem SOLVED
Cary L.4 hours
Look how woman are treated in the middle east, especially the muslim woman.
JoAnn K.4 hours
.
Kyle G.4 hours
"womassacre" has a lot more marketablity
Lumy M.4 hours
One way to curb this is by Education, another, by just thinking clearly and maturely about partner Choice!
Art P.4 hours
We've been watching all the news reports of women and children, l thought it was mostly children murdered by parents or the boyfriend. That couple who ran away to get married in Hawaii when the woman's children were missing is a perfect example. There are many stories as of late that are about this very thing.
Lumy M.4 hours
It is Word Wide! Unfortunately!
Luz E.4 hours
I don’t believe it.
Samuel S.4 hours
Feminazi. Lots of women completely F up men. Why not a cause to designed to help "people." Im sick of all the man hating women. Hate the guy who hurt you, don't generalize all men are responsible.
John B.4 hours
So 20% of women's deaths are caused by thier spouse? ridiculous.