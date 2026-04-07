Nabil Gabol vs Rakesh Bedi: Who Is Dhurandhar’s Jameel Jamali Based On?

Dhurandhar sparked debate on Jameel Jamali’s real link. Here is a clear explainer on Nabil Gabol, Rakesh Bedi and the claims.

“I would like to say, I love you, Nabil Gabol. I love you very much, and it’s a coincidence that I resemble you a little bit. But I can’t help it,” Rakesh Bedi said in an interview with The Lallantop.

He added that neither his father nor Gabol’s father had crossed borders, and that their resemblance is limited to appearance.

The statement comes as Dhurandhar 2 continues to drive conversation beyond the film. Pakistani politician Nabil Gabol has also reacted to the comparisons.

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The Portrayal And The Debate

In Dhurandhar 2, Jameel Jamali is presented as a political figure in Karachi, with a key narrative twist linked to espionage within the storyline.

Nabil Gabol criticised the portrayal, saying it misrepresented his personality and exaggerated aspects of Lyari.

According to an India Today report, Gabol responded to online trolling by announcing plans to make his own film, tentatively titled Lyari Ka Gabbar. He said the project would present what Lyari “actually is”.

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What Nabil Gabol Said

When asked about Dawood Ibrahim, Nabil Gabol said, “I have never met him, nor do I know whether he lives in Karachi.” He added that he has neither seen nor heard about his presence in the city.

He also said that what is shown in the film about Dawood Ibrahim’s location comes from media reports and the film’s depiction.

On the portrayal in Dhurandhar, he said the film shows Dawood Ibrahim on a death bed after an injection by the character Jameel Jamali, adding that he does not know whether that is true.

Who Is Nabil Gabol

Nabil Gabol is a Pakistani politician from Karachi and a tribal chief of the Gabol tribe. He has served multiple terms as a Member of the National Assembly, representing constituencies in the city.

His political career spans several decades, during which he has been associated with major parties including the Pakistan Peoples Party. He has also held key public offices, including Minister of State for Ports and Shipping from 2008 to 2011.

Earlier in his career, he served as the Deputy Speaker of the Sindh Assembly from 1993 to 1996. Over the years, he has remained an active figure in Karachi’s political landscape, with repeated electoral representation and public visibility.

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Who Is Altaf Hussain

Altaf Hussain is the founder of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement and has been a prominent political figure linked to Karachi. He has lived in the United Kingdom.

According to an NDTV report, a section of social media users suggested that the character of Jameel Jamali could be inspired by Altaf Hussain.

The report also notes that journalist Aditya Raj Kaul, who is credited as a research consultant on Dhurandhar, pointed out similarities between the character and Altaf Hussain.

Millions of you have watched #Dhurandhar‌TheRevenge and yet nobody seems to be talking about this gentleman Altaf Hussain! Baccha Hai Tu Mera, Pehchaan toh Le Mere Bachhe! Aa tujhe Fanta Pilaun! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/C0cURXzu6Q — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 29, 2026

These claims remain part of ongoing online discussions following the film’s release.

Who Is Rakesh Bedi

Rakesh Bedi is an Indian actor known for his work in film and television. In Dhurandhar 2, he plays Jameel Jamali.

He has said that the role is not based on any one real-life individual. “My character is not based on Nabil Gabol. Jameel Jamali is inspired by many such politicians in Pakistan,” he said.

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So, Who Is Jameel Jamali Based On

The film presents Jameel Jamali as a fictional character within its narrative.

The actor has said the role is not based on a single person. At the same time, comparisons with real-life figures like Nabil Gabol have emerged, while some discussions have pointed to Altaf Hussain.

There is no confirmed real-life basis for the character.