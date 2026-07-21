Bengaluru Triple Murder Case: How Kenneth Arun Kumar Allegedly Used AI To Plan The Crime

Bengaluru triple murder accused Kenneth Arun Kumar allegedly used an AI chatbot while preparing for the alleged killings, according to police. Here's what investigators claim they found.

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Artificial intelligence tools are now part of everyday life, helping people with research, work and learning.

But a Bengaluru triple murder investigation has raised questions about the possible misuse of technology.

Police alleged that software professional Kenneth Arun Kumar used an AI chatbot while preparing for the alleged murder of three members of his live-in partner’s family.

Investigators claimed that the alleged plan developed over several months and involved digital tools.

The case came to light after three members of Shwetha’s family were found dead at Kenneth’s apartment in Bengaluru’s Seegehalli area, under the K R Puram police station limits. Police later arrested Kenneth in Puducherry in connection with the case.

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What Happened In The Bengaluru Triple Murder Case?

According to the police investigation, the victims were members of Kenneth’s live-in partner Shwetha’s family.

Police alleged that Kenneth was involved in the deaths of Shwetha’s mother Muthulakshmi, her father and her brother following a personal dispute.

Investigators claimed that the killings were planned and not an immediate act. During the probe, police examined Kenneth’s electronic devices, online activity and alleged conversations with an AI chatbot.

The investigation focused on understanding the sequence of events and whether technology played a role in the alleged preparation.

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A Six-Month Plan: How Police Say The Crime Was Prepared

Police sources claimed that the idea of targeting his partner’s family developed over time.

Investigators alleged that Kenneth spent around six months preparing for the alleged crime and researching different aspects of the plan.

Police claimed that he used an AI chatbot to ask questions related to the alleged crime. Investigators examined these digital interactions as part of the evidence collected during the probe.

However, police have not claimed that AI acted independently. The allegation is that Kenneth used an available technology tool during the preparation process.

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Why Did Kenneth Allegedly Plan The Killings?

Police are investigating relationship tensions, family disagreements and financial issues as possible reasons behind the alleged killings.

According to The Indian Express, tensions had developed between Kenneth and Shwetha’s family over their relationship.

Investigators claimed that Shwetha had differences with her mother Muthulakshmi and allegedly felt that her mother was controlling.

Police are also examining a financial dispute involving the couple. Police sources claimed that Shwetha had allegedly borrowed around ₹50 lakh from her mother and spent the money on Kenneth.

Investigators are looking into whether concerns over repayment and family disagreements contributed to the conflict.

Police sources claimed that these issues continued to build over time and that Kenneth spent months preparing for the alleged crime.

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The Cloud Kitchen Plan And Furnace Link

Police also examined details related to Kenneth’s cloud kitchen plan during the investigation.

According to investigators, Kenneth had built an iron furnace as part of his plan to start a cloud kitchen.

Police examined the furnace as part of the investigation and are looking into whether it had any connection to the alleged crime.

Police said the furnace was originally built for Kenneth's proposed cloud kitchen. Investigators are examining whether it was later intended to be used in connection with the alleged crime.

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Who Is Kenneth Arun Kumar?

Kenneth Arun Kumar was described by police as a software professional with a technical background.

His knowledge of technology became a focus of the investigation after police alleged that he used digital tools while preparing for the alleged crime.

Investigators examined his devices, online activity and AI interactions to understand his actions before and after the killings.

How Did Police Investigate The Case?

After the bodies were discovered, Bengaluru Police began collecting physical and digital evidence.

Investigators examined Kenneth’s electronic devices, online records and other material to reconstruct the events leading up to the killings.

Police also analysed alleged AI chatbot conversations as part of the digital evidence.

Kenneth was arrested and booked in connection with the triple murder case. The evidence collected by investigators will be examined during the legal process.

What Does The Case Reveal About AI Misuse?

The Bengaluru triple murder case has raised questions about how artificial intelligence tools can be misused.

AI systems are designed to assist users with tasks such as writing, learning and problem-solving. However, police said the investigation highlights how widely available digital tools can allegedly be misused by individuals accused of committing crimes. Investigators have not alleged that the AI system acted independently or encouraged the crime. Instead, they claim the accused used it while preparing for the alleged offences.

The case does not suggest that AI planned or carried out the crime independently.

Instead, it highlights a growing challenge around preventing the misuse of easily accessible technology while ensuring responsible use.