Why Diljit Dosanjh Says He Could Be Called 'Anti-National' Again After Backing CJP Students

Diljit Dosanjh backed CJP student protesters and said he expects to be called "anti-national" again. Here's how his public stance has evolved from the farmers' protest to the latest student movement.

Diljit Dosanjh has always been known for his music, films and connection with audiences worldwide.

But his recent support for the CJP student protest has brought attention to his role in public debates.

During an Instagram Live earlier this month, Diljit initially distanced himself from the CJP protests, saying he was an artist and preferred to stay away from such matters. He later changed his stance after expressing support for the protesting students.

Now, after supporting protesting students and saying their voices should be heard, questions have emerged about how his approach towards social issues has changed.

What happened during the CJP protest?

The CJP protest was organised by students demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and changes in the education system.

During a march towards Parliament from Jantar Mantar in Delhi, clashes broke out between some protesters and security personnel.

Several celebrities, including Diljit Dosanjh, expressed concern over the treatment of students during the protest.

His response stood out because it marked a shift from his initial hesitation to comment on the CJP protests, rather than a broader change in his public activism.

In a previous interaction, when asked about protests, he had said, “Keep me away from protests, I’m an artist,” while maintaining that his focus was on his work in music and films.

However, after the CJP protest, Diljit took a more direct stand. Sharing his views on Instagram Story, he said students should not have been treated this way and urged authorities to listen to their concerns.

He also referred to the criticism he faced during the farmers’ protest and said he expected similar backlash again, including being called “anti-national” for supporting the students.

From farmers’ protest to CJP students

The CJP protest was not the first time Diljit had spoken about a public issue.

During the farmers’ protest against the now-repealed farm laws, Diljit publicly supported farmers and highlighted their concerns.

His comments sparked a major debate, with critics questioning his involvement in a political issue. Diljit responded by saying that supporting farmers did not mean opposing the country.

The farmers’ protest became a turning point in how audiences viewed Diljit’s role beyond entertainment.

Diljit’s Journey From Staying Away To Speaking Up

Before the CJP protest, Diljit had often maintained that he wanted to focus on his work as an artist rather than enter political debates.

However, his public statements on issues connected to Punjab, creative freedom and social concerns gradually changed the conversation around his role as a celebrity.

The debate around Diljit's public image resurfaced during the controversy surrounding Sardaar Ji 3. The film faced backlash over the casting of Pakistani actor Hania Aamir following heightened India-Pakistan tensions, leading to boycott calls and discussions around cross-border collaborations in the entertainment industry. While Diljit defended the film, the controversy once again placed him at the centre of a wider public debate that extended beyond cinema.

His film Satluj, based on human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, became another major debate.

The film was removed from ZEE5 shortly after release, with government sources citing security concerns behind the decision.

Diljit questioned the removal and spoke about the challenges of telling stories connected to sensitive subjects.

Why Diljit’s public voice gets attention

Diljit has never presented himself as a political figure. However, his reach as a singer and actor means his statements often become part of larger conversations.

From supporting farmers during the farm laws protest to speaking up for students during the CJP protest, Diljit has increasingly used his platform to comment on issues affecting communities and young people.

While supporters see it as using his influence responsibly, critics continue to debate the role of celebrities in public matters.

TL;DR | News At Glance

Why is Diljit Dosanjh in the news?

He supported CJP student protesters after clashes during their Delhi march and said students should be heard.

What did Diljit say about the “anti-national” tag?

He said he expected criticism and the possibility of being called “anti-national” again for supporting the protesters.

Has Diljit spoken on similar issues before?

Yes. He supported farmers during the farm laws protest and later spoke during the Satluj controversy.

What happened to Satluj?

ZEE5 said the film would remain unavailable until further notice, while reports cited government security concerns behind the decision.