Who Is Sahiba Bali? The Actor Who Responded To Arjun Kapoor Dating Rumours

Actor and content creator Sahiba Bali has responded to dating rumours after she was spotted with Arjun Kapoor at Lord's during the India vs England ODI. Here's everything to know about her.

Actor and content creator Sahiba Bali has become one of the most searched names after she was spotted with Arjun Kapoor at Lord's Cricket Ground in London during the India vs England third ODI.

Photos and videos of the two watching the match together quickly went viral, prompting speculation on social media about their relationship. However, neither Sahiba Bali nor Arjun Kapoor has confirmed that they are dating.

Here's everything to know about Sahiba Bali.

ALSO READ: Why Arjun Kapoor Became Internet’s Favourite Target

Who Is Sahiba Bali?

Sahiba Bali is an actor, content creator and former marketing professional.

Born on 5 December 1994, she comes from a Kashmiri family. She studied Economics at Hansraj College, Delhi University, before moving to the United Kingdom for higher education.

She later completed a Master's degree in Marketing at Durham University and also attended an executive programme at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford.

Before entering the entertainment industry, Sahiba worked in marketing with brands including Zomato and Unacademy. She also became a familiar face through Zomato's digital content, where her on-screen presence helped her build an audience.

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How Did Sahiba Bali Start Acting?

Sahiba Bali's acting journey began after filmmaker Imtiaz Ali invited her to audition while she was studying in London.

She auditioned for the lead role in Laila Majnu, which eventually went to Triptii Dimri. She was later cast as Ambreen, Laila's sister, marking the beginning of her acting career.

Since then, she has appeared in projects including Bard of Blood, Tanaav and Amar Singh Chamkila, where she played a journalist.

Alongside acting, she has built a strong digital presence through content creation, podcasts and brand collaborations.

Why Are Sahiba Bali And Arjun Kapoor Trending?

Sahiba Bali and Arjun Kapoor were photographed together at Lord's Cricket Ground in London during the India vs England third ODI on 19 July 2026.

The pictures quickly went viral, leading to speculation that the two could be dating.

Fans also revisited an earlier birthday exchange between them on Instagram. Wishing Arjun Kapoor on his birthday, Sahiba wrote, "HBD to sabka bestieee. Stop losing more weight, eat some cake."

Arjun replied, "Waiting for u to join me."

The interaction resurfaced after their appearance together at Lord's, adding to the online speculation.

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What Did Sahiba Bali Say About The Dating Rumours?

On 20 July 2026, Sahiba appeared to respond to the speculation through a series of Instagram Stories.

She first shared a screenshot of a social media post that had mistakenly identified her as actor Anushka Sharma, writing, "Don't believe everything pt 1."

She then posted a photo of herself with Arjun Kapoor from Lord's Cricket Ground and captioned it, "Don't believe everything pt 2."

Sahiba did not explicitly deny the dating rumours or comment on the nature of her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. However, many social media users interpreted the posts as a response to the speculation.

ALSO WATCH: Why Arjun Kapoor was not ready for commitment

Are Sahiba Bali And Arjun Kapoor Dating?

As of 20 July 2026, there is no official confirmation that Sahiba Bali and Arjun Kapoor are in a relationship.

The speculation stems from their appearance together at Lord's Cricket Ground and previous social media interactions. While Sahiba has shared cryptic Instagram Stories saying, "Don't believe everything", she has not directly addressed the dating rumours or confirmed the nature of their relationship. Arjun Kapoor has also not commented publicly.

Until either of them makes a statement, reports about their relationship remain unconfirmed.

TL;DR | News At Glance

Who is Sahiba Bali?

Sahiba Bali is an actor, content creator and former marketing professional known for projects like Laila Majnu, Bard of Blood, Tanaav and Amar Singh Chamkila.

Why is Sahiba Bali trending?

She went viral after being spotted with Arjun Kapoor at Lord's Cricket Ground in London during the India vs England third ODI, sparking dating rumours.

Are Sahiba Bali and Arjun Kapoor dating?

Neither Sahiba Bali nor Arjun Kapoor has confirmed that they are dating. The rumours are based on their public appearance and previous Instagram interactions.

What did Sahiba Bali say about the rumours?

Sahiba responded through Instagram Stories by sharing posts with the captions “Don’t believe everything pt 1” and “Don’t believe everything pt 2”, but did not directly confirm or deny the rumours.

What is Sahiba Bali’s background?

She studied Economics at Hansraj College, Delhi University, completed a Master’s in Marketing from Durham University and previously worked with brands like Zomato and Unacademy.