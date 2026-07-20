Who Is Santy Sharma? Why The Rapper Says His YouTube Channel Was Deleted After CJP Controversy

Rapper Santy Sharma says YouTube permanently deleted his channel after the backlash over his CJP remarks. Here's who he is, what happened, and what YouTube has, and has not, said.

Rapper Santy Sharma has claimed that YouTube permanently deleted his channel after the backlash over his remarks on the viral Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

The Ratlam-based artist shared the update on Instagram, saying YouTube informed him that his channel "has been permanently deleted and cannot be recovered."

However, YouTube has not publicly confirmed why the channel was removed, and there is no official evidence linking the deletion to Sharma's comments on CJP.

Follow us for all live updates

Who Is Santy Sharma?

Santy Sharma, whose real name is Ganesh Sharma, is a rapper, singer and lyricist from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh.

He began releasing music on YouTube in 2016 and built a following through independent rap songs, including Suni Suni Sadko, Udaan, Koshish Meri, The Valentine Song, Peeta Daaru, Black Heart, and his album Reborn.

According to reports, Sharma also made his Bollywood debut in Housefull 5.

ALSO READ: Sonam Wangchuk Protest: When Is the Chalo Sansad March? Where Will It Start?

Why Does Santy Sharma Say His YouTube Channel Was Deleted?

In an Instagram statement posted on 20 July 2026, Sharma described losing his YouTube channel as losing more than a decade of work.

He wrote that the platform contained "11 years of dreams, struggles, memories, and countless hours of hard work."

Sharma also claimed that the deletion came after his comments about CJP sparked online backlash.

"After my statement regarding the CJP, I received a wave of hate messages, and I believe my channel has become a victim of that politics."

He added that YouTube had informed him the account could not be restored.

ALSO READ: How Delhi Police Removed Sonam Wangchuk From Jantar Mantar

What Was The CJP Controversy?

The controversy began after Sharma shared his views on the viral Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

In a video that circulated online, he described CJP as "internet drama" while discussing politics.

He said, "No political party is perfect, including the BJP, and criticism is part of democracy. But creating unnecessary instability, outrage culture, and online propaganda is not the solution for India's growth."

The remarks drew mixed reactions on social media, and Sharma later said he received a wave of hate messages. The original post is no longer available on his Instagram account.

ALSO READ: Can Sonam Wangchuk Be Force-Fed? What Indian Law Actually Says

Has YouTube Explained Why The Channel Was Removed?

No.

As of 20 July 2026, YouTube has not issued any public statement explaining why Santy Sharma's channel was removed.

While Sharma believes the deletion was linked to the backlash over his CJP remarks, that claim has not been independently verified, and YouTube has not confirmed any connection between the controversy and the removal of his channel.

TL;DR | News At Glance

Who is Santy Sharma?

Santy Sharma, real name Ganesh Sharma, is a rapper, singer and lyricist from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. He has been releasing music on YouTube since 2016.

Why is Santy Sharma in the news?

The rapper claimed that YouTube permanently deleted his channel after backlash over his comments on the viral Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) controversy.

What did Santy Sharma say about his channel deletion?

Sharma said he lost 11 years of work, including songs and memories, and alleged that the deletion happened after he faced online backlash over his CJP remarks.

Did YouTube confirm why his channel was removed?

No. YouTube has not publicly explained the reason behind the deletion or confirmed any link between the removal and the CJP controversy.

What was Santy Sharma’s CJP remark about?

Sharma criticised the movement, calling it "internet drama" and said that unnecessary instability and online outrage were not solutions for India's growth.