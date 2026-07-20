Shakira performed at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final after Spain beat Argentina. Here's how she became one of football's most recognisable World Cup performers.

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When Spain defeated Argentina to lift the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy, the final also featured a performance by Shakira.

The Colombian singer performed her song “Dai Dai” during the closing ceremony, marking another appearance at football’s biggest tournament.

From Germany in 2006 to the 2026 final, Shakira has built a connection with the World Cup through her performances and songs.

Her return brought back a question: why does Shakira keep becoming the artist FIFA chooses for its World Cup ceremonies?

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Shakira’s World Cup Journey Started In 2006

Shakira’s first FIFA World Cup appearance came during the 2006 tournament in Germany.

She performed “Hips Don’t Lie” during the closing ceremony alongside Wyclef Jean. The performance introduced her to a global football audience and began her association with the tournament.

Four years later, she became the voice of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa with “Waka Waka”.

The song, inspired by African rhythms and featuring South African band Freshlyground, became the official anthem of the tournament. Its energetic choreography, colourful visuals and football-themed music video turned it into a global hit.

The song remains one of the most recognised FIFA World Cup songs and is strongly linked with football memories from 2010.

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Waka Waka Made Shakira A World Cup Icon

Before “Waka Waka”, Shakira was already a global music star. But the 2010 World Cup gave her a unique connection with football fans.

The song became a cultural moment beyond the stadiums. Its dance moves spread across countries, and the track became a regular feature at football celebrations.

For a generation of fans, especially those who watched the 2010 World Cup, “Waka Waka” became almost inseparable from images of football, celebrations and Spain’s historic World Cup victory.

The song’s success helped establish Shakira as one of the most recognisable artists associated with FIFA’s tournament history.

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How Many Times Has Shakira Performed At The FIFA World Cup?

With her performance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, Shakira added another appearance to her World Cup record.

Her World Cup performances include:

2006 FIFA World Cup, Germany: Performed “Hips Don’t Lie” during the closing ceremony.

2010 FIFA World Cup, South Africa: Performed the official tournament song “Waka Waka”.

2014 FIFA World Cup, Brazil: Returned with “La La La” during the closing ceremony.

2026 FIFA World Cup, USA, Canada and Mexico: Performed “Dai Dai” during the final ceremony after Spain defeated Argentina in the final.

With appearances across four World Cups, Shakira became one of the few artists to perform at multiple editions of FIFA’s biggest tournament.

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Why Does FIFA Keep Bringing Shakira Back?

There is no official FIFA policy explaining why Shakira has appeared at multiple World Cups. However, several factors have helped make her one of the tournament's most recognisable musical performers.

First, "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)", the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, became one of the most successful football anthems ever released. The song remains closely associated with the tournament and continues to be played during football celebrations around the world.

Second, Shakira has a global fanbase that spans Europe, Latin America, North America and Asia, making her a natural choice for an event watched by billions of viewers.

Finally, her energetic performances, Latin pop sound and long association with football have made her a familiar face at FIFA events. After appearing in 2006, 2010 and 2014, her return for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show reinforced that connection, even though FIFA has not publicly explained the selection.

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TL;DR | News At Glance

Why is Shakira performing at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final?

Shakira is expected to perform during the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

How many FIFA World Cups has Shakira performed at?

Shakira has performed at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups, and is set to return for the 2026 final.

Which Shakira song is most associated with the World Cup?

“Waka Waka” from the 2010 FIFA World Cup remains her most famous football anthem.

Why is Shakira linked with FIFA World Cups?

Her global popularity, successful World Cup songs and memorable performances have made her one of the tournament’s most recognisable performers.