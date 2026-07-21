Why Is CJP Spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya's Burger Video Going Viral?

A viral video allegedly showing CJP spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya at a Burger King during the party's Delhi protest has sparked debate online. Here's what happened and how he responded.

A viral video allegedly showing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya eating at a Burger King during the party's 'Chalo Sansad' protest in Delhi has triggered a debate on social media.

The clip, which has been widely shared online, shows Dahiya inside what appears to be a Burger King outlet at a mall near the protest site. In the video, people can be heard questioning why he was at the restaurant while party supporters were participating in the demonstration.

Brut India has not independently verified when the video was recorded or whether it was filmed while the protest was underway.

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Why Are People Criticising Vijeta Dahiya?

Social media criticism largely questioned why Dahiya appeared to be at a Burger King while the CJP protest was taking place.

The CJP-led 'Chalo Sansad' march saw thousands of protesters gather at Jantar Mantar before attempting to march towards Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session. The protest later saw clashes with police, detentions and the use of tear gas and water cannons.

Against that backdrop, some social media users questioned whether a senior party spokesperson should have been seen away from the protest site.

Others, however, argued that the short video provides no context about when it was filmed or whether Dahiya had already completed his role in the protest.

Do you know what Vijeta Dahiya was doing when the CJP protesters were being lathi-charged by the police for creating chaos?



He was eating a "Burger".



Just look at the level of shamelessness. Every CJP leader kept misleading the protesters while staying away from the streets… pic.twitter.com/q8SKB3u2yP — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) July 20, 2026

ALSO READ: Who Is Vijeta Dahiya? The Political Researcher And Filmmaker Named As CJP Spokesperson

What Did Vijeta Dahiya Say?

Responding to the viral video on Instagram, Dahiya defended himself and said he had been working for the CJP movement for around one and a half months. He claimed he had spent several days participating in protests and had barely slept over the previous two nights.

Dahiya questioned why eating a burger had become a controversy, saying there was nothing wrong with eating if someone was hungry. He later added that he chose not to eat the burger after learning it contained refined flour and trans fats.

He also addressed criticism over his appearance at protests, saying some people had previously objected to him dancing during demonstrations and wearing colourful clothes. According to Dahiya, such criticism shifts attention away from the issues being raised by the movement.

Dahiya said he had participated in the protest and left only after the march. "Nobody pays me to participate in the protest," he said, adding that he was doing it "for the country."

He also made it clear that he would not apologise over the viral video, saying, "Yes, I will eat the burger."

ALSO READ: Inside Abhijit Dipke's Cockroach Janata Party Protest

Why Has The Video Gone Viral?

The viral video has prompted debate on social media, with users divided over whether the footage reflects poorly on the party spokesperson or simply shows someone taking a break during a long day.

Some social media users said a senior party spokesperson should have remained at the protest site, while others said the video does not establish whether Dahiya had left the protest or when it was recorded.

Others defended Dahiya, saying a person can eat during a day-long protest and that the clip does not provide the full context.

Since the timing of the video has not been independently verified, it remains unclear whether the footage was recorded during the active phase of the protest or at another point that day.