How Make-Up Changed Everything For Manisha Prajapati

After surviving severe burns, Manisha Prajapati is now a make-up artist and creator known for her skill, creativity, and growing presence.

“I don’t hide my scars. They are proof that I show up for this life and fight every day to live mine.” That’s how Manisha Prajapati introduces herself.

Today, she is known for her work as a make-up artist and content creator.

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Where It Began

Born in Haryana’s Jhajjar, Manisha was around four when an accident at home left her with severe burns on her face. The road to recovery was long. She underwent multiple surgeries to heal from her physical injuries, while the emotional impact took longer to settle.

She credits her survival to her family’s unwavering support. But outside the safety of home, things were different.

At school, she faced rejection early on. “My classmates were scared of me,” she told The Better India.

She changed schools more than once, navigating unfamiliar spaces and learning to adapt each time.

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Finding Her Ground

Manisha was a gifted child, drawn to drawing, dance, sports, and singing. But discouragement from teachers and peers gradually pushed her away from these spaces.

“I protested, but no one helped,” she told The Better India. “The discrimination made me change schools.”

Things began to shift when she joined a new school where she found support, from both friends and teachers. Slowly, she began to rebuild her confidence.

Art became her refuge.

She channelled her experiences into detailed portraits, using drawing as a way to process and move forward. “In those traumatic times, art helped me heal,” she says.

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Building Her Craft

Over time, Manisha found her way to make-up. What began with learning basic techniques gradually turned into a skill she practised with intent and discipline.

Make-up became more than routine. It became a space of precision, control, and expression. Something she could shape entirely on her own terms.

Alongside this, she explored art. She created detailed portraits, including sketches of Shah Rukh Khan and a piece inspired by Deepika Padukone’s look in Chhapaak.

As her skills evolved, so did her work. She began taking up make-up assignments, working with clients, and experimenting with different styles and looks.